Known each year as the “Halloween house,” a Fayetteville couple recently combined their love of everything creepy with a meaningful cause.
For the past two years, Tom and Tina Lynn have participated in Skeletons for St. Jude, a nationwide effort to raise $100,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
To go with their eerie display along Mountain Shadow Drive in Fayetteville, they have a sign with a QR code that connects people directly to St. Jude’s donation site, Tina said.
“That way people know the money is going right to the cause,” Tina said.
Skeletons for St. Jude raised $151,396 in 2021 and already surpassed its $100,000 goal this year with $128,243 donated so far, according to the organization’s website.
“It’s a wonderful way to give back,” Tina said. “It’s a fun way to give back by making people happy and healthy at the same time.”
Tom, who loves decorating for Halloween, found the opportunity on Facebook.
Most of the items used to decorate are pieces Tom has created, except for props like the skeletons. Tina estimated he spent 20 to 30 hours making new items to add to the display this year.
In designing the tombstones, Tom decided to memorialize state hospitals that have been closed over years, Tina said, noting they both worked at a state facility.
“He’s commemorating the places with the tombstones,” Tina said. “It’s a little creepy way to do it.”
Tina said her favorite part of Halloween is watching the joy in the faces of children and adults.
During Trick or Treat night, Tina said the house sees approximately 250 visitors.
“We have people come into our neighborhood just to see our house,” Tina said.
The spooky display will remain up throughout Halloween with tear-down slated to begin on Wednesday, said Tina.
People are more than welcome to drive by and take pictures of the Halloween decorations, Tina said.
