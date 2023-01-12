The owner of Ma’s General Store plans to rebuild after the Littlestown landmark was destroyed by fire five days before Christmas.
The charred remains of the Edge of Town barn are spread about at the 5227 Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97) location, with 25 to 30 dumpsters filled to the brim over the past couple of weeks to clear the property, according to Kathy Briner, owner of Ma’s General Store.
“I am going to try to recreate the store to the best of my ability,” Briner said.
Even though she is currently focused on clean-up efforts right now, Briner said she intends to have the barn built by the Amish and utilize local businesses for electrical and plumbing work.
Since opening Ma’s General Store in 1990, Briner has worked six days a week and spent the extra day searching for other items to bring into the store.
After the fire, Briner, at 68 years old, contemplated retiring. But while sitting at home, she knew she needed to start over and rebuild the store.
“I’m not one to sit,” she said. “To me, it wasn’t work. It was just what I love doing.”
Ma’s General Store featured “country curtains, braided rugs, advertising signs, country and primitive home décor, food items and anything you need for your country and primitive home,” according to the business’s Facebook page. Briner had recreated an old-time general store, allowing people to travel back in time.
“A lot of people told me my store looked like a museum,” she said.
One of the popular parts of the store was the old-fashioned candy counter with nostalgic candies, Briner said.
In addition to the thousands of items for sale, Briner collected thousands of antiques for more than 40 years that were on display in the shop.
“I lost all of it,” Briner said. “This store will never be the same. The store will be similar, but it will never be the same.”
One thing she hopes to bring back to the store is the full collection of Ma’s root beer tin signs. She hopes to find the full set of 30 to 35 signs and recreate the display in the new store, she said.
“That’s one thing I’m really disappointed that didn’t survive the fire,” she said.
Briner’s purse with everything intact and her bag filled with expenses and payroll information were recovered from the fire, she said.
Barb Jenkins, a seamstress who worked on the first floor, had a bag that was also saved, according to Briner. Jenkins had planned to retire at the end of the year, so her work was cut short by two weeks, added Briner.
Briner said she will never forget Dec. 20, 2022, the date of the fire.
She was on the second floor, and there were three customers inside the store, while Jenkins was on the first floor.
Passersby saw the flames coming out of the roof and stopped in the parking lot, Briner said. The man called 9-1-1, while a woman ran inside the burning building to warn people in the store.
“It was the hardest day of my life,” Briner said.
There were 10 fire companies called in, and firefighters were on scene for at least eight hours, she recalled.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, she said.
Briner was thankful for all the firefighters for their hard work and appreciated the help and kindness from neighbors who offered bathrooms, blankets, and even hot chocolate that day, she said.
Since the fire, she has received hundreds of messages. People have stopped by the property to express their sympathy and share well-wishes.
“I am just truly humbled by the outpour of support from this town and customers,” Briner said. “I never realized what this store has meant to this town.”
With the fire occurring on Dec. 20, Ma’s General Store lost five important days of the shopping season right before Christmas, Briner said. Many last-minute shoppers would stop in the store looking for unique gifts right before Christmas, she said.
For the past two weeks, Wes McDaniel, owner of McDaniel Salvage in Mount Joy Township, has been removing debris and doing demolition work at the property.
While he has experience with buildings this large, he has not worked on one with antiques in the debris. It differs from his usual work, as they have been trying to be gentle with what they uncover.
“For me, I like old stuff,” McDaniel said. “It did tug on my heartstrings seeing this stuff.”
For those who are interested, Briner said donations can be made in honor of Ma’s General Store to the Alpha Fire Co., 40 E. King St. Littlestown, PA 17340.
