Gettysburg’s downtown “parklets” program, featuring platforms built atop parking spots to increase space for public and commercial activities, may be reduced to a single location.
Borough council members Monday reached a consensus not to process any further applications this year, and to ask the Adams County Arts Council to keep handling programming and reservations for the site in the southwestern corner of Lincoln Square.
The program began during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when council members agreed to permit businesses to use such platforms to help free up indoor space for social distancing.
The program has been positive for the Nerd Herd Gifts and Games store, which leased a parklet in front of the business on York Street, owner Scott Wallace said. The business invited the public to play board games for free or use tables to eat food from nearby restaurants, he said.
By contrast, council members said other business owners have expressed concern about lost parking spaces, parklets seeing little use, and one business’s request for a parklet was blocked by an adjoining business, officials said.
The arts council space “is the only parklet that really succeeded,” council member Chad-Alan Carr said.
Taking a different position was Jill Sellers, president of Main Street Gettysburg, a nonprofit organization that acts as the borough’s economic development arm.
During the meeting’s public comment period, Sellers said the parklets have been successful in helping to create a more “walkable downtown,” and removing them takes gathering spaces away from the public.
Because the parklets were a pilot program, changes can be made at any time without formal board action, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
Trash complaint form
Also Monday, Gable asked the public to use a new online form to document problems during this month’s boroughwide transition in waste and recycling haulers from Waste Connection to Waste Management.
The form is accessible via the home page of the borough’s website, www.gettysburgpa.gov, but will soon move to the Recycling section of the website, Gable said.
As of Monday, 26 residents had already used the form in addition to many more who emailed or phoned the borough about transition-related issues, he said.
Two weeks ago, borough officials urged members of the public to report issues, saying evidence could bolster any attempt to change haulers or affect the awarding of future contracts. The borough is legally required to accept the lowest bid from a “responsible” bidder, and evidence could speak to the responsibility of a bidder, the council’s attorney, Harry Eastman, said two weeks ago.
Events venue
The council continued discussions that have been under way for months surrounding a proposed ordinance change that would permit and regulate venues for events such as weddings in various zoning districts.
Scott English, owner of the Gettysburg Academy, a historic building at 66-68 W. High St., initiated the request. He said he wants to preserve the building while keeping it on the tax roll.
Owners of nearby residential properties have raised concerns about parking, noise, traffic and portable restrooms.
Council members reached a consensus in favor of allowing events with up to 100 people twice a month and agreed to discuss the matter further at a workshop meeting in May, including how to deal with the potential of idling buses.
Council members Chris Berger and Matt Moon expressed concern about effects on residential properties.
Moon said he wants to “mitigate what I see as damage to the quality of life in residential areas.”
English and some neighbors spoke during the public comment period, as did Sellers, who criticized “private property being micromanaged down to the foot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.