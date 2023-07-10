Oxford Township supervisors looked ahead to increasing traffic pressures at the Cross Keys intersection, U.S. Route 30 and Carlisle Pike, and welcomed taking a regional approach to planning its future.
Supervisors heard Township Manager Darrin Catts describe a regional approach to traffic planning since the intersection boarders three municipalities, Oxford, Berwick and Hamilton townships. Catts mentioned the expected expansion of traffic through the intersection from “the industrial park behind Royal Farms as well as the Family Dollar on the west side of Route 94.” Catts told supervisors about a meeting with the three municipalities, their leaders and engineers hosted by Adams County planners to initiate the collaboration.
Supervisors were open to the regional approach, with Supervisor Chair Frank Sneeringer citing how important it is “to handle all this new development” pushing traffic through or around the intersection. Supervisor Harry McKean noted different engineers will have different ideas about how to move traffic efficiently through and around the intersection. He felt the meeting pointed out the need to have one engineering firm take the lead and others review what they propose” to provide an orderly planning process. He affirmed the value of the three municipalities and county working together on what he characterized as “the busiest intersection in Adams County.”
“We are at the most preliminary stages of planning,” said McKean, “and it is a very conceptual stage” at this point. Catts also said thinking “regionally” about this challenge is the most important take away for the municipalities.
At the June 20 meeting, supervisors received a progress report on the traffic light planned for Brickyard Road and Carlisle Pike. Solicitor John Baranski summarized a May 26 eminent domain hearing for the taking of two parcels, 2820 and 2828 Carlisle Pike, required for the new intersection. Based on appraisals, the hearing determined a price for the parcels to be $130,000 and $135,00, respectively. According to Baranski, the transaction will be executed at a time yet to be determined.
“We hope to have the Highway occupancy permit approved by PennDot sometime later this year. We are anticipating construction to begin in early 2024,” Catts said.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
