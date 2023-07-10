Oxford Township supervisors looked ahead to increasing traffic pressures at the Cross Keys intersection, U.S. Route 30 and Carlisle Pike, and welcomed taking a regional approach to planning its future.

Supervisors heard Township Manager Darrin Catts describe a regional approach to traffic planning since the intersection boarders three municipalities, Oxford, Berwick and Hamilton townships. Catts mentioned the expected expansion of traffic through the intersection from “the industrial park behind Royal Farms as well as the Family Dollar on the west side of Route 94.” Catts told supervisors about a meeting with the three municipalities, their leaders and engineers hosted by Adams County planners to initiate the collaboration.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

