James Gettys Elementary School is closed for seven school days after two staff members tested positive for coronavirus, Gettysburg Area School District Communications Coordinator Andrew P. Robinson said Wednesday.
Classes will continue fully remote, Robinson said, until Sept. 28. The closure only affects James Gettys, no other district schools. Teachers will contact families about how to access remote lessons, Robinson said.
