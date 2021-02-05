Woman killed in crash identified
Emergency personnel attend to the driver after he was extricated from a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Heidlersburg on Wednesday. The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Gettysburg woman suffered fatal injuries Wednesday in a crash at Old Harrisburg and Heidlersburg roads, according to state police.

Patsy Graves, 73, was declared dead at the scene of the 3:34 p.m. collision, according to police.

