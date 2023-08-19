Putting the pieces together
Buy Now

Glenda Dayhoff, from left, Robin Dicken, and Barb Booz sort jigsaw puzzles Wednesday during an exchange event at Carroll Valley’s Carroll Commons Park. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

Enthusiasts exchanged jigsaw puzzles Wednesday in Carroll Valley’s Carroll Commons park.

Borough resident Robin Dicken put the pieces together for the first-ever event.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.