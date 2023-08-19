Enthusiasts exchanged jigsaw puzzles Wednesday in Carroll Valley’s Carroll Commons park.
Enthusiasts exchanged jigsaw puzzles Wednesday in Carroll Valley’s Carroll Commons park.
Borough resident Robin Dicken put the pieces together for the first-ever event.
The objective, she said, was to “make it a little bit easier” for puzzle fans like her and her mother to keep up with their never-ending demand for new challenges.
After talking with fellow puzzlers, Dicken said she was confident there would be interest in a swap meet, and she was right.
Within 10 minutes of the event’s beginning, about a half-dozen people had already appeared with puzzles to trade. Dozens of boxed puzzles were set out on tables, sorted by how many pieces they contained.
One participant, Barb Booz of Orrtanna, said most people interested in puzzles “have a closet full” or “a big pile somewhere” that they would like to trade because it’s more fun to put together a new puzzle than to repeat one.
Glenda Dayhoff of Highland Township said fitting the puzzle pieces together “increases the brain power.”
“I have a group of ladies. We share puzzles or sometimes they’re taken to a nursing home” or to someone whose health keeps them at home, she said.
Dicken said she may consider organizing another exchange event. Anyone interested can call 717-642-6578, she said.
