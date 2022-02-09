Dawson Smith was witness to President Joe Biden’s relaunch of the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative last week at the White House. The local cancer survivor never imagined he would be in the room when the president as he recently reignited the “Cancer Moonshot.” (Submitted Photo)
Dawson Smith survived cancer that afflicted him when he was a small child. (Submitted Photo)
Dawson Smith witnessed President Joe Biden relaunch an initiative he holds close to his heart, especially since the Gettysburg resident battled cancer when he was only 28 months old.
The local cancer survivor never imagined he would be in the room when a president recently reignited the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative at The White House. The initiative seeks to lower the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent within the next 25 years, according to officials.
