The United States Congressman who represents Gettysburg said he is pleased the National Park Service will allow the Sgt. Mac Foundation to hold a short ceremony before its annual wreath laying and hopes the controversy leads to more open communication between the park and the community.
Rep. John Joyce, R-13, said his office first learned of the National Park Service’s intent to deny the Sgt. Mac Foundation’s permit application through the Gettysburg Times. His office worked with the Department of the Interior and National Park Service to overturn Superintendent Steve Sims’ decision. The ceremony and wreath laying will be held at 1 p.m., Dec. 3.
