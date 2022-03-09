A musical that first played on Broadway 60 years ago will stage this week at Littlestown High School.
“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” is a boisterous production about a Roman slave trying to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door.
The musical’s director, English teacher Michael Baker, said it was chosen so the 30-plus players and audience can enjoy a fun time after all the constrictions of the pandemic.
The opening song, he said, “Something for everyone, a comedy tonight” captures a mood of needed temporary escape from hard times.
Baker also said he has been hounded by the orchestra’s conductor, Adam Bish, to do a repeat of the musical in which Bish played a lead role while a Littlestown student more than a decade ago.
Playing Philia, the object of young Hero’s love, is junior Chloe Sentz, who said she enjoys playing a “very dumb character,” not in keeping with her own more serious nature.
Likewise stretching to portray a character different from himself is senior Derek Reed, who as Hero’s father Senex is a lecherous old man.
Baker agreed that in real life Reed “is a nice all-around guy,” so different from Senex. But Reed said he enjoys the role because, “It’s fun to be something different.”
Cast in the role of Hero, whom he describes as “a bit of a scoundrel,” is junior Christian Keller.
Looking back over previous productions, in which he has played, Keller said he wonders why he seems to always be cast in the role of somebody “innocent and dumb.”
Baker assured the young actor he recognizes Keller too can transform himself to a character who differs from his own personality.
Keller has wide-ranging musical talents as a singer and one adept at playing the trumpet, piano, organ, and accordion.
Keller intends to pursue a career as a music teacher, and Sentz is also aiming toward teaching, likely at the elementary level.
Reed said his career aspirations lie in photography and media relations, but he plans to continue singing and acting in community theaters.
The musical plays Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12, at 7:30 p.m.
While tickets will be available at the door both nights, $10 for adults and $7 for students, Baker encouraged online purchase at the district website, https://www.lasd.k12.pa.us.
The director said if previous years are a good indicator, audiences of 500 or more will be on hand each night.
The district’s current mask-optional health policy applies to attendance at the productions.
