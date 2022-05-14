The Adams County Republican Committee (ACRC) recently filed a complaint with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service regarding the mailing of political materials claiming to be from the ACRC, according to a release.
The mailed material, which appears to target residents with signs supporting former President Donald Trump on their property, includes the ACRC post office box as its return address “and falsely claims that the mailing originated from the ACRC,” the release reads.
The ACRC has gotten confirmation from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service that the complaint was received, said Charlotte Shaffer, chair of the ACRC.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is described as “the federal law enforcement, crime prevention, and security arm of the United States Postal Service” with a “goal is to ensure confidence in the U.S. mail,” according to its website.
“It works to ensure that American businesses can safely dispatch funds, securities and information through the U.S. Mail; that postal customers can entrust their correspondence to the mail; and that postal employees can work in a safe environment,” according to the website.
“The mailings have been brought to our attention by several residents and we take the fraudulent use of our mailing address very seriously,” Shaffer said in the release.
The ACRC learned of more than one mailing, but Shaffer said she did not know the exact number of recipients. Shaffer said she has no idea where the mailings originated.
The ACRC reported the mailings to Gettysburg postal staff, who then directed them to file a formal complaint with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Two of the mailings were addressed to “Trump Supporter,” instead of the resident living at the address, Shaffer said.
“Any attempt to sow confusion and discord among county Republicans and conservative Independents is a futile task,” Shaffer said. “Residents need to be on their guard against these agent provocateurs and their deceptions, especially as the elections approach this year.”
If anyone has received such a mailing, Shaffer encouraged them to contact the ACRC to potentially include in the investigation. The ACRC can be reached at 717-338-9085 or on its website at adamsgop.org.
