Kennie’s Market announced plans to reopen the Littlestown supermarket Thursday, after the facility was closed May 15 by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
The store at 520 W. King St. is to reopen at 7 a.m., according to information posted Tuesday afternoon on the Kennie’s Market Facebook page.
The closing occurred after “inspectors found a rodent infestation. The business has since contracted pest control and is deep-cleaning the facility,” Department of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers wrote Tuesday in an email.
The company first addressed the closing May 16 in a Facebook post: “Each year, Kennie’s spends tens of thousands of dollars and countless hours to provide comfortable and clean stores. Our Littlestown location directly abuts an open field, providing that location with unique challenges.”
“It’s important to note that food products were not impacted,” according to the post.
According to the Department of Agriculture’s inspection report, the retail food facility operator allegedly “failed to notify the Department of mouse like rodent like infestation” and “to discontinue operations.”
Allegedly, a “door located in the receiving area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals,” according to the report.
“Potential rodent harborage areas” were allegedly “observed through out the entire facility due to approximately 500-600 mouse like droppings located but not limited to the Major Departments (Bakery/Produce/Main Shopping Floor),” according to the report, which included the parentheses.
The facility was allegedly “extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning,” with droppings allegedly in a produce cooler and on shelves in the bread and chip aisles, according to the inspection report.
Each of the latter three matters was allegedly a “repeat violation,” according to the report.
“A follow up inspection will be required before facility can resume operation,” according to the report.
During the closing, community members “made a point to contact us directly with their support,” Kennie’s Chief Executive Officer Craig Easter wrote in a text message.
He also thanked the community for its “amazing support” as well as the Department of Agriculture “for their guidance.”
“We look forward to serving our neighbors, family and friends again! To thank you, Kennie’s will provide everyone that shops in our store opening day with a special coupon for 10% off their order. The coupon will also be available at checkout counters,” according to the post published Tuesday.
