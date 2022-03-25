The last time the copy machine rate was raised in York Springs, George W. Bush was president, gas was less than $1.50 a gallon, and Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.
But “times they are a-changin,” as the old song lyric goes.
The five-member York Springs Borough Council voted unanimously during its recent monthly business meeting to hike the fee from 25 cents per page to 50 cents.
“We’re paying 25 cents per page just for the copier,” said York Springs Councilman Doug Deibler. “We don’t want to make a profit, just break even.”
The motion and vote included a surcharge for postage.
Deibler speculated the municipality hasn’t altered its copier charge in two decades. Borough Secretary Catherine Jonet said she’s been with York Springs for 13 years, and the price has always been 25 cents. The new charge is effective April 1.
Officials cited inflation, recouping costs and addressing right-to-know requests in a timely and efficient manner as rationale for boosting the fee.
“We’re going to keep getting requests,” said Councilman Roy “Ike” Williams.
In other borough business:
• Officials said street sweeping is scheduled for April 7-8.
• Council was unanimous in a decision to drop conversations about a comprehensive plan.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m.
