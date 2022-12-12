With temperatures predicted to be below the freezing mark, youngsters between Fairfield and Carroll Valley may want to bundle up if that plan to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus atop an old firetruck Tuesday evening.
“We’re going to take him from Fairfield to Carroll Valley and back on the 1928 chemical firetruck,” said Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs.
The truck with Santa aboard will be one of four fire engines slated to set out from the Fairfield Post Office about 7 p.m. and make their way to the Carroll Valley Borough Office and back to the Fairfield Fire and EMS station, he said.
“Santa will wave and throw candy, but we won’t be stopping along the way,” Jacobs said.
The trucks will travel along state Route 116, so if children miss seeing him go one way, there will be an opportunity to catch sight Santa on the return trip.
The area children already had an opportunity to visit with Santa this past Saturday, during the Breakfast with Santa event at the firehall, Jacobs said.
The breakfast afforded the community’s youth an opportunity to sit on his lap and whisper their secret wishes for Christmas presents to him, so he won’t be visiting one-on-one this trip.
This event is something a little extra for the children to get to wave to Santa.
“It’s the first time we’ve done this,” said Jacobs, noting during COVID Santa did travel the byways trying to connect with all the community youngsters, but that proved difficult, so this abbreviated route is being given a try this year.
Carroll Valley wanted the firetruck parade to twine its away along all the borough streets again, but Jacobs said that proved too difficult.
During COVID when meeting Santa up close wasn’t possible, the firefighters gave the jolly old elf a firetruck ride, which ended up taking six hours to traverse the boroughs’ streets, Jacobs said.
“So, we won’t do that again,” he said.
It’s hoped young and old alike will line the streets and roadway between the two boroughs Tuesday evening, give Santa a shout out, and maybe even catch some pieces of Christmas candy.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.
