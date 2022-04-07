A jury found a Cumberland Township man not guilty of rape and other charges Wednesday, according to Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice.
Defendant Bryan Peed, 46, “just cried in relief” when the 12-member jury reached its unanimous verdict after about 30 minutes of deliberation, Rice said.
No appeal is planned, and no further investigation is expected, Adams County Assistant District Attorney Sara Miller wrote in an email to the Gettysburg Times.
“The family is at peace with the outcome and ready to move on,” Miller wrote.
The decision came on the second day of a trial before Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Campbell, Rice said.
Following the verdict, Campbell ordered the immediate release of Peed, who was taken back to Adams County Prison to be processed out, Rice said.
Video was key
The key issue was “consent,” and the decisive moment may have been when the jury saw a video of police interviewing a teenage girl in the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island, Rice said.
The girl told Canadian police the alleged victim asked her to pretend she overheard the incident on an open phone line, according to Rice.
The teen also claimed the alleged victim asked her to send messages including questions such as asking what was happening, whether the alleged victim was all right, and whether she had condoned whatever happened, according to Rice.
“I was pleased by the jury’s verdict because the alleged victim had fabricated evidence and that fabrication put Mr. Peed’s guilt very much in reasonable doubt,” Rice said.
It was a “difficult” case, but Rice said the outcome did not surprise her.
“I was happy, though,” she said.
Not a ‘slam dunk’
Miller “felt strong in the work that law enforcement did throughout their investigation and in my preparation,” but she knew the case “would not be a slam dunk,” she wrote in her email.
“I knew going into the last day of trial that it would be close. I spoke with the family yesterday, preparing them for the fact that this case could go either way, that was just the reality of it. It was really a ‘he said, she said’ case and you never know what jurors will do,” Miller wrote.
The video “definitely could have been a key factor for the jury. It is hard to hear information from one person and then watch an interview with another person contradicting what the jury already heard. Attorney Rice really used this to her advantage and I am not sure if the jury ever got this interview out of their heads,” Miller wrote.
“Sexual assault cases can be extremely difficult trials. Oftentimes there is not much evidence and jurors only really have the word of the victim and the word of the defendant. I think sometimes jurors expect more, maybe that’s from what they see in the media or watch on TV, but I think we need to remember that not every rape or sexual assault is going to bloody and violent, sometimes there won’t even be any injuries but that does not mean it did not happen,” Miller wrote.
“At the end of the day, I have to advocate for the victim and sometimes that means taking a challenging case like this to trial,” Miller wrote.
“I would also like to thank the Adams County victim advocates and the sexual assault services for all the work they do,” she wrote.
Case history
Cash bail was set at $50,000 following Peed’s arrest Sept. 30, 2021, on charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, and simple assault, according to court documents.
Authorities were dispatched to the Misty Ridge residential development north of Gettysburg at 7:44 p.m. Sept. 30, 2021, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Cumberland Township Police.
A 911 caller claimed Peed “had left his residence with a large butcher knife after advising he was going to kill himself” after the alleged rape “was discovered,” according to the affidavit.
The woman was transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, where a sexual assault nurse examiner allegedly “observed severe trauma” including various physical injuries, according to the affidavit.
Peed initially entered a wooded area, but was apprehended the same night about 10:20 p.m., Cumberland Police Detective Stephen Higgs said last year.
“Peed was located by officers inside his upstairs bedroom, at his residence, and taken into custody,” according to the affidavit. The residence is off Biglerville Road about two miles north of Gettysburg.
Misty Ridge Road was briefly closed to vehicles in conjunction with the search for Peed, Higgs said.
Pennsylvania State Police later knocked on doors to inform nearby residents the suspect had been found and vehicles left at the entrance to Misty Ridge could be retrieved, Higgs said.
