Fairfield Fire
Fairfield Community Fire Company is holding its first-ever outdoor event on Aug. 12. Pictured are, from left, Brad Hartdagen, assistant fire chief and chairman of the outdoor event committee, and Bill Jacobs, fire chief. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

Fairfield Fire and EMS is bringing “something new and fresh” to a first-ever outdoor event on Aug. 12.

The Fairfield Community Fire Company Outdoor Event entails drawing 18 tickets to win $100 each throughout the day until a $5,000 jackpot is awarded at the end, according to fire officials.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

