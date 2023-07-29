Fairfield Fire and EMS is bringing “something new and fresh” to a first-ever outdoor event on Aug. 12.
The Fairfield Community Fire Company Outdoor Event entails drawing 18 tickets to win $100 each throughout the day until a $5,000 jackpot is awarded at the end, according to fire officials.
Rain or shine, the event is slated for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fairfield Fire & EMS, 106 Steelman St., Fairfield, with the drawing beginning at noon and occurring every 15 minutes, said Bill Jacobs, fire chief.
“Every ticket drawn will go back into the drum for the next drawing, so you can possibly win multiple times throughout the day,” Jacobs said.
Winners do not need to be present to win, and the final drawing is anticipated around 4:30 p.m., according to Rick Renn, public information officer.
Tickets are $40 each, which covers admission for two people to the event. The ticket covers the entry fee, lunch for two served from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and beverages all day for two people. Participants must be at least 18 years old to attend and 21 years old and above to consume alcoholic beverages, officials said.
The event also will have small games of chance and gun jars available to purchase, according to officials.
The best part of the event for Jacobs has been the teamwork displayed by members and the community.
“Personally, I think we have been working together better in the last six months than in the last six years,” said Jacobs. “This event has pulled us together a little more.”
Renn called the event “a learning experience” for the department.
“We’ve had bingo for decades and gun drawings and dinners. We knew we could do it. We are learning a lot from it,” Renn said.
The event came from a brainstorm among fire officials after bingo did not do well last year, according to Jacobs.
“We took a break to reorganize,” Jacobs said. “We are hoping to be back in the bingo business in the fall. We need to do some more planning.”
When coming up with the event, officials knew they could utilize the fields in the back, which came from members who had the foresight about 40 to 50 years ago, according to Jacobs.
The goal with the event is to buy fire equipment for the community, Jacobs said.
Jacobs said the department ordered a brand-new engine tanker that can hold 2,000 gallons of water for $1.2 million. The custom-designed engine is slated to arrive in 2027, he said.
“That extra 1,000 gallons of water will make a difference at the scene,” Jacobs said. “This will double our capacity for one engine.”
Brad Hartdagen, assistant fire chief, noted one of the challenges they run into at fire scenes has been not having adequate water supply. Firefighters must haul water to most scenes, since they only have a hydrant system in Fairfield, “which isn’t the greatest,” officials said.
Jacobs expressed his gratitude for the support of the community and local businesses for the outdoor event.
“We have a tremendous support for all of it,” said Jacobs. “We are really pleased with how much money the community has given us to start the event.”
Outdoor event sponsors include Gettysburg Transmission, Conewago Enterprises Inc., 1-800-Board Up, Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe Inc., Fairfield Community Fire Co., Liberty Mountain Resort, R.L. McNair & Son, Martin’s Potato Chips, Wivell Family, and Cathryn Campbell with the Arlene Unger Team of RE/MAZ Results.
The following organizations and businesses donated and sponsored the cash giveaways that will occur at the outdoor event with some contributing in multiple ways: Adams County Fish & Game; Alexander Well Drilling, three; Allstate Insurance – Jerry Holtz; American Bikers On A Mission, two; Battersby Law Office; Bollinger Construction, three; BVG Fairfield, two; Caterpillar Clubhouse LLC; Charles J. Gilland AMVETS Post 172, three; C.R.S. Insurance – Erie Insurance; Down To Earth General Services; El Vista Orchards Inc.; Fairfield Auto Service LLC; Fairfield Landscaping; Gary Redding – Mason Contractor; Gastely Moving; George & Sons, five; Granite Hill Campground; Hulls Electric Service Inc.; Long Shot Backhoe Services, three; M.R. Glaziers Inc.; M & M Flickinger Construction; Sites Realty – John Weikert; Wastler’s Barbershop; State Farm Insurance – Mike Ball; TPR Karts; and The Fire Store.
To purchase a ticket, please contact a member or call the fire department at 717-642-8842, ext. 2. Tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the event prior to the drawings, Jacobs said.
If anyone is looking for other ways to give back to the department, Jacobs said they do accept donations and are always looking for more members.
Members of the department do not need to be interested in firefighting and can contribute in other ways like assisting with computer and administrative skills or even fundraising efforts, said Renn.
“The support people are just as important as the person who goes into burning buildings. We are trying to get as many people involved and be a family,” Jacobs said.
