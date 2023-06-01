The dreams of 71 Fairfield Area High School graduating seniors were spelled out in black and white.
Teacher, mechanic, nurse, soldier — these were a few of the hopeful career paths printed in the Class of 2023’s commencement program.
“Conor [McVey] has enlisted in the Navy as a construction mechanic. He will be shipping out on June 8th,” one statement read.
“Sarah [Devilbiss] will be attending Catonsville Community College, majoring in Psychology. Sarah will also play softball for the Cardinals,” read another.
These statements were read aloud as graduates stepped forward to receive their diplomas, bringing a personal touch to Wednesday’s ceremony.
Fairfield is that kind of place, according to its students.
“I think everyone knows everyone,” soon-to-be graduate Taylor Wills said before the ceremony.
Wills was a member of the National Honor Society, where she spent time volunteering and fundraising at events such as the National Apple Harvest Festival. The club raised approximately $3,000 for the community this year, she said.
After graduation, Wills is heading to Hagerstown Community College to study nursing.
Kyle Stone wore a blue and green cord around his neck to signal his attendance at Adams County Technical Institute, where he studied computer networking. Like Wills, he’d been going to Fairfield since kindergarten.
“Everyone knows everyone,” he said.
Stone will pursue a degree in education after high school.
Sofia Orndorff, president of the National Art Honor Society, added artistic flair to her graduation cap. One side, painted green, represented her time at Fairfield. It included her soccer jersey number and favorite quotes. The other side, painted red, depicted the Philadelphia skyline and a giant letter T for Temple University, where she plans to study graphic design. Ornate flowers covered the cap.
Orndorff said she looked forward to exploring a new city, but the memories of her small town will not be left behind.
“I think I’m really going to remember all my teammates,” she said.
Principal Brian McDowell in an interview said the Class of 2023 persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic, which started when they were in ninth grade.
“They’ve come a long way since,” he said. “This is the culminating moment for them.”
Graduates wearing white and green robes strode into the high school auditorium as loved ones cheered. They took their seats on stage beside a knight in armor, the school’s mascot.
“I hope you never forget the time you spent at Fairfield High School — the valuable lessons we’ve learned, the people who have made your education possible, and the virtues that have been instilled in us during our time as Fairfield knights,” class President Madison Reed said in her address.
After graduation, Reed will be a teacher at Thurmont Child Care.
Salutatorian Ava Deming described the Class of 2023’s journey as “everything and nothing.”
“Every moment is everything to us, and those very same moments are really nothing in the grand scheme of things,” Deming said. “These experiences will come and go, leaving behind nothing but memories and maybe a few cuts and bruises along the way, but maybe that’s what life’s about.”
Deming’s post-high school plans include majoring in biology at Robert Morris University.
Valedictorian Madeline McDannell, who will study biochemistry at American University, said graduation marks the end of one extraordinary chapter in the book of their lives.
“These past few years have been challenging for all of us. But being here today is a testament to our perseverance,” she said. “We all have the determination to move forward and make the best of it.”
