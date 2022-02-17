Fire consumed an outbuilding and melted vinyl siding on a nearby residence Tuesday just outside Carroll Valley.
“Improperly disposed of” stove ashes sparked the 3:51 p.m. blaze at 61 Shirley Trail in Liberty Township, said Fountaindale Fire Chief Dave Martin, who urged that ashes be wetted down thoroughly and stored outdoors in metal containers away from buildings.
No injuries were reported, but the contents of the approximately 20-by-30-foot building were destroyed, including two riding mowers, a wood splitter, a table saw, a large air compressor, holiday decorations, tools and more, Martin said.
When firefighters arrived, “there was really heavy fire on one end” of the wood frame, metal-roofed building, Martin said.
When vinyl siding began to melt on the home about 50 feet away, “we brought in a lot of tankers just in case,” he said.
About 10 tank trucks shuttled water to the scene, with the supply drawn from Lake Mae, located nearby along Pa. Route 116, Martin said.
As many as 20 emergency vehicles and about 35 firefighters were present as numerous fire companies responded from Adams and Franklin counties in Pennsylvania and Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland, said Martin, who expressed thanks to all.
There were also “several small brush fires on the property,” according to a post on the Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services Facebook page.
A post on Fountaindale’s Facebook page thanked “Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. for covering our station” during the call.
Agencies dispatched included the Barlow, Blue Ridge Mountain, Cashtown, Fairfield, Fountaindale, Graceham, Greenmount, Guardian, Harney, Leitersburg, Liberty Township, Mont Alto, Mount Aetna, Raven Rock, Vigilant, and Waynesboro fire companies and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The emergency call was complete at 6:02 p.m., according to ACDES.
Fairfield’s post also addressed safe disposal of ashes: “Please store stove and fireplace ashes and cinders in a metal air tight container. It’s always best to soak any ashes or cinders with water. When you believe you have watered them sufficiently, rake through the pile and water them again. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”
