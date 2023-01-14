Fire destroyed a garage and two vehicles Friday at 295 Rupp Road, Heidlersburg Asst. Fire Chief Lance Crouse said.
No injuries resulted from the blaze at 11:47 a.m., which destroyed two vehicles inside the garage, as well as damaging a nearby house and three additional vehicles parked outside, he said.
“A heavy column of black smoke” was visible far from the scene, where arriving personnel saw “fire blowing out” of the approximately 30-by-50-foot structure, Crouse said.
Firefighters’ initial priority was to “protect the house,” which was about 30 feet from the garage, he said.
Flames were “pushing hard,” but crews “pushed the fire back into itself,” Crouse said.
The garage was “a total loss,” but damage to the house was limited to melted vinyl siding, he said.
Firefighters gained initial control of the blaze within “30 minutes or less” but were delayed in final extinguishment when it took utility personnel about 80 minutes to arrive to shut off power, Crouse said. A breaker box in the garage was sparking, he said.
Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal personnel were investigating the blaze’s cause, Crouse said. Nothing immediately pointed to a suspicious cause, he said.
It appeared a passer-by alerted authorities to the blaze as occupants of the house were asleep, Crouse said.
About 40 firefighters were on the scene from several fire companies along with numerous fire vehicles, he said.
Tankers transporting water to the scene re-filled at a pond at Chestnut Hill and Schoolhouse roads, Crouse said. The fill site was about one mile west of the fire scene.
Personnel cleared the scene, which was approximately a half-mile north of Heidlersburg, about 2:30 p.m.
Agencies dispatched included the Heidlersburg, Northeast Adams, United, Bendersville, York Springs, Irishtown, and Biglerville fire companies from Adams County; the Northern York County Rapid Intervention Team and Dover Township departments from York County; state police; and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.