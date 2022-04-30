A Hanover man is accused of indecently assaulting a child repeatedly over the course of several years in York Springs.
Four felony charges and a misdemeanor charge were filed April 14 against Edmundo Vazquez-Gaxiola, 39, according to a magisterial docket.
The alleged victim claimed “the assaults started when she was around 5 years of age and continued until she was around 11,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kaleb Reitz. Police interviewed the girl in January this year, according to the affidavit.
Vazquez-Gaxiola was charged with one felony count each of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of a minor, according to the docket.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 13, according to the docket.
