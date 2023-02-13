In a move supporting township personnel, Straban Township Supervisor Chair Tony Sanders introduced a motion to make township employees fully vested in their pension after five years of employment. The current Qualified Retirement Plan requires seven years before employees are vested.

“Five years (of employment) is more in line with what’s out there today” said Sanders. The motion passed 2-0 with Sanders’ and Richard Kammerer’s favorable votes. Supervisor Alan Zepp was absent from the meeting.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

