In a move supporting township personnel, Straban Township Supervisor Chair Tony Sanders introduced a motion to make township employees fully vested in their pension after five years of employment. The current Qualified Retirement Plan requires seven years before employees are vested.
“Five years (of employment) is more in line with what’s out there today” said Sanders. The motion passed 2-0 with Sanders’ and Richard Kammerer’s favorable votes. Supervisor Alan Zepp was absent from the meeting.
In other action, three land use reviews of housing proposals were granted extensions. Reviews of Granite Lake subdivision at 250 Natural Springs Road and Kortney Meadows Planned Residential Community were extended to May 3 and May 10, respectively. Union Square land development on Hunterstown Road was pushed back to Aug. 9.
Supervisors also received an annual update of the development phases of Amblebrook. The update, provided by Greater Gettysburg Investment Group, indicated phase two is under construction now, phase three is slated for 2024, phase four, 2033, and a fifth phase for 2038.
Supervisors also took action to grant authority to fire departments to recoup expenses through insurance claims. They authorized a public hearing for March 6, at 6:45 p.m. to alter the township’s ordinance to permit such claims.
According to township solicitor Sam Wiser, the ordinance “gives fire departments authority to submit claims for materials used in emergency responses” citing foam and other materials that cannot be reused after deployment. Wiser said the township provides authority to make the claim, but the billing and administration is done by others, “often a third party” on behalf of the fire departments. A number of other municipalities nearby already have the ordinance in place, said Kammerer.
Sanders gaveled the speedy meeting closed at 7:11 p.m.; the next regular meeting is set for March 6.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
