The Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties (RAYAC) released its 2022 annual report on real estate sales within Adams County, which shows some positive results, especially in regard to additional tax revenue coming into the Gettysburg Area School District.
The annual report provides an overview of the county real estate market as well as housing trends for each of the six school districts in the county.
2022 Adams County Housing Snapshot
· Number of home sales in 2022, 1,188; home sales in 2021, 1,282
· Average days for homes on the market, 8 days
· Number of home foreclosure filings in 2022, 109; 2021 foreclosure filings, 38
· The total dollar volume on the 1,188 homes sold in Adams County was $358 million
In Adams County, the median home sales price reached a record high of $275,000, an increase of 10 percent over the 2021 median price of $250,000. The median sold price in Adams County has increased 49 percent in five years and 67 percent in the past 10 years.
During the 2022 year, 4 percent of the homes in Adams County sold for under $100,000; 21 percent of the homes sold for between $100,000 and $200,000; 32 percent of homes in the market sold for between $200,001 and $300,000; and 43 percent of the homes sold went for more than $300,000.
A total of 1,188 homes sold in Adams County last year does not include private real estate transactions or new construction that did not involve a licensed realtor.
Gettysburg Area School District
In the Gettysburg Area School District, there were 346 sold homes in 2022 compared to 338 in 2021, for a total dollar volume of $121.9 million. The 2022 median sale price increased by 11 percent over 2021 numbers and has increased by 40 percent in the past five years and 62 percent over the past 10 years.
A total of 69 new homes were built and sold within the school district in 2022 as compared to only 12 homes in 2021, an increase of 83 percent. Several new housing developments in Cumberland and Straban townships have led the way to increasing new home build and sales in the school district.
Bermudian Springs School District
In the Bermudian Springs School District, there were 137 homes sold in 2022 for a total dollar volume of $42.3 million. The number of homes sold in 2022 decreased by seven percent from 2021 numbers. The median home sale price in the district for 2022 was $290,000, a 20 percent increase over the 2021 median price. A total of 15 new homes were built in the school district in 2022 compared to eight in 2021.
Conewago Valley School District
In the Conewago Valley School District, there were 300 homes sold in 2022 for a total dollar value of $77.1 million. The number of homes sales in the district is a decrease from the 322 homes sold in 2021. The median price for home sales increased by 3 percent in 2022, with a median price of $230,000 within the district. A total of 31 new homes were built and sold in the school district in 2022 which is a decrease of two from the 2021 number.
Fairfield Area School
District
In the Fairfield Area School District, there were 110 homes sold in 2022 for a total of $31.6 million. The number of homes sold in 2022 was a 12 percent decrease from 2021 totals. The median home sale price in 2022 was $280,000, a 2 percent increase over 2021 numbers. A total of two new homes were constructed and sold in the school district in 2022, the same number as 2021.
Littlestown Area School District
In the Littlestown Area School District, a total of 209 homes were sold in 2022 for a total of $66.6 million. The number of homes sold in 2022 decreased within the district by 12 percent from 2021 totals. The median price for homes in the district hit a record high of $270,000, a 7 percent increase over the 2021 median price. A total of 13 new homes were constructed and sold last year compared to five in 2021.
Upper Adams School
District
In the Upper Adams Area School District, there were 86 homes sold for a total of $22.2 million. The number of homes sold in 2022 decreased by 23 percent from the 2021 numbers. The median price for homes sold in the district was $235,500, an increase of 7 percentover 2021 numbers. In the Upper Adams School District, a total of two new homes were sold in 2022, as compared to a total of five in 2021.
According to RAYAC, the totals cited do not represent every real estate transaction in the county. The RAYAC statistics do not include private real estate transactions, or new construction that did not involve a realtor.
