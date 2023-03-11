housing

New housing developments, such as the J.A. Myers Cumberland Village at Marsh Creek and the 55-plus Amblebrook development, have led the way to a new housing boom in the Gettysburg Area School District. New houses will add tax revenue to the Gettysburg Area School District, Adams County and the respective townships. (Harry Hartman/Gettysburg Times)

The Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties (RAYAC) released its 2022 annual report on real estate sales within Adams County, which shows some positive results, especially in regard to additional tax revenue coming into the Gettysburg Area School District.

The annual report provides an overview of the county real estate market as well as housing trends for each of the six school districts in the county.

