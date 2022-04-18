A part-time Gettysburg police officer is moving to full time.
By a unanimous vote April 11, the borough council hired Eric Wenrich as an entry-level patrol officer, subject to completion of required testing.
He was the lone applicant deemed eligible by the borough’s Civil Service Commission, council President Wesley Heyser said.
Police Chief Robert Glenny thanked the council, saying the hire “will help immensely with morale.”
The council hired Wenrich as a part-timer in March, after Glenny and Mayor Rita Frealing attended his graduation ceremony at the Harrisburg Area Community College Piccola Law Enforcement Complex in Harrisburg. The mayor by state law oversees the police department.
Event permits required
In other police-related business, council members and other officials stressed that special event permits are required by borough ordinance for public gatherings such as a vigil in support of Ukraine March 5 on Lincoln Square.
Glenny and the council’s attorney, Harry Eastman, said they conferred before the chief charged Matthew Anselmi, 33, of Gettysburg, with failing to obtain a special event permit.
After investigation, “it appeared he was the primary organizer” of the vigil, Glenny said.
On the other hand, Anselmi wrote an email to the Gettysburg Times earlier this month saying many people and organizations were involved, and he felt he was singled out.
A summary trial is scheduled June 7, according to a magisterial docket.
Anselmi has been involved with various public events downtown since 2020 and should have been familiar with the permit requirement, Glenny charged earlier this month.
A borough staffer attempted to contact Anselmi by phone message and email “multiple times prior to the commencement of the rally,” according to Borough Manager Charles Gable.
The purpose of the charge was not to seek a fine, but to promote “recognition” that the ordinance requires event organizers to gain a permit, Glenny said Monday, noting he also conferred with Frealing about the charge.
There is “no intent whatsoever” to limit free speech rights, but “the borough has an overarching duty” to provide public safety, Eastman said. Permits allow for planning by police and other agencies, and are issued without fee for “First Amendment” events, he said.
Scooter rules eyed
Also Monday, Glenny said he was conducting research prior to drafting an ordinance regulating the use of powered scooters, skateboards, and similar devices.
Safety on sidewalks is of special concern, he said.
Glenny's research so far indicates that most of the devices are already banned from public roads, he said.
A single borough ordinance would be more efficient for officers to use than various state laws, Glenny said.
