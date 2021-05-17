Smoke rises from a house at 875 Taneytown Road Monday as firefighters confer. Personnel from numerous departments collaborated to achieve control of the fire within about 30 minutes of arrival and contain the blaze to a single room, according to Gettysburg Asst. Fire Chief Scott McGonigal. Efforts continued Monday to determine the cause of the 11:13 a.m. fire.
