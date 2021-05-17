Fire damages home
Buy Now

Smoke rises from a house at 875 Taneytown Road Monday as firefighters confer. Personnel from numerous departments collaborated to achieve control of the fire within about 30 minutes of arrival and contain the blaze to a single room, according to Gettysburg Asst. Fire Chief Scott McGonigal. Efforts continued Monday to determine the cause of the 11:13 a.m. fire.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

No injuries resulted from a house fire Monday about two miles south of Gettysburg.

The blaze was contained to a first-floor den at 875 Taneytown Road (Pa. Route 134) in Cumberland Township, according to Gettysburg Fire Department Asst. Fire Chief Scott McGonigal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.