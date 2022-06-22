While Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board tried to adopt the 2022-23 budget incorporating a lower tax increase Monday, the public jumped into the discussion, a gavel was pounded, and one school board member shared about his own struggles with delinquent taxes.
The Gettysburg school board eventually gave a nod to a budget which included a 1.38% tax hike, lower than the 1.9% initially proposed.
The motion passed in a 7-1 vote with school board member AmyBeth Hodges casting the lone “no” vote. School board member Timon Linn was absent from the meeting.
Belinda Wallen, GASD business manager, presented a new recommendation at Monday’s meeting which reflected a 1.38% tax increase after learning of local and state revenue changes as a result of increases in the district’s homestead/farmstead allocations and real estate assessment updates.
The approved increase works out to $40.05 per year for a property assessed at the district average of $261,421, Wallen said.
The 2022-23 budget showed $68 million in revenues and $70.5 million in expenditures.
There will be approximately $2.4 million taken from the unassigned fund account to help balance the budget shortfall, along with the tax increase, officials said.
To have allowed no tax increase, Wallen said the district would need to hold off on the school police proposal and cut two positions, which was not recommended by administration.
Hodges, who voted against the tax increase, said the argument that board members have no choice other than to raise taxes “is misguided.”
When the board received the preliminary budget with a 1.9% tax increase, administration said it was either imposing a tax increase or cutting all-day kindergarten to half days, according to Hodges, who noted the final proposal included nothing regarding the kindergarten program.
“We are now told that it’s either a tax increase or the loss of two full-time positions and the danger of not securing the schools with a security,” Hodges said. “Why in the world would we as a district stir up this type of fear amongst our community? The loss of full-time kindergarten would hurt hundreds of families within our district and very few people, if any within our community, would like our schools unsecure.”
Hodges proposed board members vote down the budget with 1.38% tax increase She suggested not imposing a tax increase, and using $400,000 to $450,000 in reserve funds to cover the budgeted police officer and two teaching positions “that are being threatened.”
Later during the meeting, GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin clarified that the administrative team would not recommend going to half-day kindergarten, which is why it was not mentioned as an option Monday.
If the board did not want to impose a tax increase, Perrin said the district would put the school police program on hold and then reduce two high school positions.
School board members Tim Seigman, Al Moyer, Michael Dickerson, Jeremy Davis, and Kenneth Hassinger expressed their support for administration regarding the budget with a 1.38% tax increase.
Moyer, the school board vice president, said he supports the administration’s recommendation.
“I appreciate the fact that our business office budgets conservatively,” Moyer said. “We, as a public entity, have no choice. We cannot overspend.”
Dickerson said board members have heard many accusations “thrown at us that we are a rubberstamp board,” noting it is “very far from the truth.”
School board member Michelle Smyers said she took time off work and was at the district office for hours to look at the budget.
Smyers said she does not want to raise taxes and looked at the audits Gettysburg resident Bob Stilwell presented at past meetings and again Monday night. She directly addressed Stilwell.
“Mr. Stilwell, I looked at those audits,” Smyers said, adding that they examined cutting in the categories he mentioned but claimed inflation is going to hit the district.
Stilwell responded during board discussions, noting he did not know what administration said about cutting in those categories.
Hassinger pounded his gavel, causing Stilwell to stop talking. Hassinger said he understood what Stilwell was saying, but he couldn’t let him talk since a motion was on the floor, and they were not at a point of engaging.
School board member Ryan Morris went back and forth with Hodges when she looked at him as he was speaking.
“Is there a problem?” Morris asked.
Hodges said she was listening.
“Yeah, you can keep it to yourself,” Morris said about her alleged facial expressions.
Morris said he would vote to raise taxes to ensure the safety of children in schools and thinks the public would feel the same ever since what happened in Columbine all the way to most recently in Texas.
Morris also mentioned that the general public knows his “issue with taxes and being on a payment program. The Gettysburg Times reports it all the time.”
Gettysburg resident Jared Donmoyer spoke of Morris’s delinquent tax issue during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. The Adams County Tax Services Department verified Tuesday Donmoyer’s information that Morris owes $42,780 on five properties.
After the budget was adopted, Donmoyer questioned whether Morris’s vote on the budget was legal.
Solicitor Bob McQuaide said after the meeting that he would have interjected if something was not conducted properly.
Stuart Knade, the Pennsylvania School Boards Association chief legal officer, said Tuesday that a school board member with delinquent taxes is allowed to vote on a tax issue.
“It is not to be encouraged,” Knade said. “It does not disqualify the school director from voting. It is not a conflict of interest under the Ethics Act.”
