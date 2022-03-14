For Roger Gouker, the professional segue from chief of police to crossing guard wasn’t a step down, it was a chance to step up and continue a lifetime of service.
After 25 years as chief, the native Littlestonian retired from police work in 1992. A few months of relative inactivity prompted Gouker to offer his services to the school as a crossing guard, a position he thought he would hold for four or five years.
“I stayed for 30,” said Gouker, 87, who worked his last shift in February of this year. “I grew up here and I care about the people of this town. Their safety is important to me. It was my job to take care of the kids, it gave me something to do to fill my hours.”
Gouker recalled his professional career, which included stints with the fire company and five years as a patrolman in his home town before he became chief.
“We had radio at the fire house before the police did,” Gouker reminisced. “The officers would come in and we would tell them what we had heard. I eventually was asked to join the department and I did. It was only fitting since my great uncle, Thomas Gouker, was Littlestown’s first police chief in 1917.”
Gouker recalled that in high school he played football but was expected to quit school and help with the family finances. His principal, Paul King, persuaded him to stay. After convincing his parents he would work part-time if he could play football and continue his education, Gouker made all-conference as a linebacker and got his diploma. The gridiron skills would prove beneficial in his career.
“I never drew a gun on anyone in my time as a police officer,” said Gouker. “But there were a few times when my tackling ability was helpful.”
On one occasion, Gouker kicked down a door and disarmed a would-be shooter when the door, and Gouker, landed on the perpetrator.
When Gouker started as chief in 1967 there were two full-time and two part-time officers. By 1992, there were five full-time officers on staff.
“My door was always open,” said Gouker. “I tried to be firm but fair and answer every complaint, no matter how trivial it might seem. It was important to the people who made it.”
Gouker shared fond memories of Judges John MacPhail and Oscar Spicer and District Attorneys Gary Hartman and Roy Keefer. He had a special bond with the late Gettysburg chief, Russ Potter, and collaborated with him on many cases. He also lauded Frank Basehoar, a principal, superintendent, mayor, fishing partner and friend.
Gouker identified the secret of longevity.
“Stay active and interested in things,” he said.
Serving the town he loves has come naturally to Gouker.
“I really liked both jobs and always enjoyed talking with people,” he said. “As a police officer, I never called kids ‘criminals’ or ‘juvenile delinquents,’ I called them ‘bad guys.’ I tried to make ‘good guys’ out of them.”
Gouker was honored by the Littlestown Area School District Board for his service as crossing guard. In 2014, he received the Littlestown Living Legacy Award for “exemplifying the word ‘community’” and “being involved in all things Littlestown.”
Gouker continues to be involved but admitted to “sleeping in a little” since his last watch. He and Gloria, his wife of 31 years, look forward to spring when Gouker hopes to “garden and play a little golf.”
Said Gloria, “He’s determined.”
Most treasured is a clock given to Gouker by his family with a commemorative plaque that reads “For 60 years of service to Littlestown.”
Gouker exclaimed, “I tried to treat people the way I want to be treated. Thank you to the people of Littlestown for the privilege of serving you these past 60 years.”
That’s three score where we’re from, and that’s a lot. Thank you, Roger!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.