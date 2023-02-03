Eleuterio Leon was found not guilty of misdemeanor indecent assault Thursday after a one-day jury trial before Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner, said attorney Steve Rice of Gettysburg.
The jury deliberated for approximately one hour before rendering its verdict, said Rice, who served as Leon’s defense attorney.
Leon, 41, of Gettysburg, was also charged with one count of harassment, according to court documents. Wagner found him not guilty of that charge, according to Rice. The judge ruled rather than the jury because it was a summary charge, Rice said.
Gettysburg Borough Police filed the charges in November 2021, claiming offenses occurred in June 2021, according to court documents.
Leon was not held in jail, according to Rice. Leon’s unsecured bail was set at $1,500, according to a magisterial docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.