The Oak Lawn family/friends/ volunteer groups will hold a spring cleanup event on Sunday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
The group will work along-side Adams County employees during the cleanup. The county officially took over ownership of the cemetery at the end of December 2021. Working together, the county and Cumberland Township have been doing landscaping and maintenance working at the cemetery for the past several weeks.
The organizers of the Sunday event are still looking for volunteers to assist with the cleanup efforts. Organizers say they will welcome any help that is offered on Sunday, April 24.
Specific needs for this event include volunteers with digging irons. The group is also looking for donations of mulch, dirt, gravel, perineal plantings, solar lights and artificial flowers, as well as snacks for volunteers.
The cemetery cleanup event is also a wonderful way for families to teach their children a "sense of community." Youth or church groups, Boy and Girl Scouts and students in need of community service hours or projects, as well as amateur gardeners who want to get their hands dirty and meet with their neighbors, are also welcome to lend a hand with this project.
Volunteers to the event should bring along any gardening implements they have to assist with the cleanup. The cemetery is located at 1380 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg.
