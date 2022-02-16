The Berwick Township put its money where the supervisors’ mouths are.
At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night, board Chairman Pete Socks presented a check for $50,000 to New Hope Ministries. Director of Development Molly Helmstetter accepted the funds on behalf of the nonprofit entity.
New Hope Ministries provides myriad services to local citizens in need. None is more vital than the group’s battle against food insecurity, another name for hunger.
“I thank you on behalf of the thousands of people who depend upon our services,” said Helmstetter at the time of the presentation. “We very much appreciate you for taking the liberty to invest in our community. We feel blessed to receive this expression of love on Valentine’s Day. We look forward to reporting back to you in the months ahead to show you the impact of your effort.”
Helmstetter later divulged that she was stunned by the township’s largesse.
“We didn’t ask for a specific amount. We told them about our programs and applied for assistance. The supervisors visited our facility and observed all the things we do. We are so impressed with their vision and generosity,” she said.
All of the monies donated were derived from a grant from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the two-year COVID-19 pandemic.
New Hope has not only survived the long slog, it has remained open and forged ahead throughout the ordeal.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” said Helmstetter following the check presentation. “It has definitely been a time when we have seen great need from people who have reached out for help. We have also seen an incredible outpouring of support, just like tonight, of people coming together to support the work we are doing to help people through the pandemic.”
The challenges posed by the virus and its variants have required Helmstetter and her colleagues to think outside the box.
“One of the biggest lessons we have learned is how to partner with organizations, businesses and groups to come together and think creatively to meet the needs we are seeing,” she said. “We’ve adapted. We’ve remained open and serving, just in a different way. We make sure those suffering have the resources they need to get through a tough time.”
In addition to its food pantry with warehouse, New Hope Ministries provides CDL and forklift training, GED classes, computer workshops, lessons on resume writing and job skills, and haircuts and clothing for job interviews just to name a few of the good things it does. The facility is located at 154 Enterprise Drive, New Oxford, in Berwick Township. New Hope Ministries has served the Adams County area since 1982.
Vice-chair Tom Danner, Earle Black, Barry Cockley and Scott Kennedy also serve as township supervisors.
“New Hope was created for people facing a crisis,” said Helmstetter. “Although no one could have predicted what a pandemic would look like, it certainly positioned us to be able to help people navigate this. It’s what we do every day. We’ve always been able to work with people facing hardships. We have been able to take what we have learned and share it with other organizations. We have developed team-building skills.”
The challenges imposed by COVID remain.
“There are long-lasting effects even though the virus is slowly on its way out,” said Helmstetter. “There are still a lot of issues that impact people’s ability to support themselves in a sustainable way. This grant is a huge asset for us. The support from the township is an amazing partnership.”
New Hope Ministries receives funding from churches, civic groups, individuals and government grants.
“What we do is exactly what these funds (ARPA) were intended to facilitate,” said Helmstetter. “We are so grateful to Berwick Township.”
For more information about making a donation or serving as a volunteer, contact Molly Helmstetter at mhelmstetter@nhm-pa.net.
