Combining history and art, Fairfield Area School District (FASD) Middle School students added color to their classroom.
In eighth grade social studies teacher Andrew Ditty’s classroom, there are currently 25 U.S state flags intricately painted onto the ceiling tiles.
Ditty encourages everyone who walks into his classroom to “Look up,” not just to the brighter side of life, but to check out the creativity of his students.
The United States Flags Ceiling Tile Project began in the 2019-2020 school year as a way for students to be engaged during their free period, Ditty said.
Elizabeth Whitney, now in 10th grade, was the first student to express interest in the project and helped get the ball rolling for others. Whitney began the project as a free period activity, something for the students to engage in other than assigned school work.
“I didn’t expect people to want to finish,” she said.
What began as one student painting one flag quickly turned into a flood of students wanting to either showcase their talents or try their hand at a new challenge, Ditty said.
Before long students were coming to the classroom during free periods to work on their flags.
While the pandemic cut the 2019-2020 school year short, when FASD opened again, students renewed the project with fervor.
Despite proclaiming himself as someone who “can’t draw a stick figure,” Ditty knows painting is a beneficial outlet for students even through social distancing.
Through the hands-on project, students have learned about the different states and the symbolism that makes up the flags’ details, and they had the opportunity to participate in engaging work to add vibrancy to the social studies classroom.
Current eighth graders, and ninth and 10th graders who previously participated in the painting project, recently returned to see the progress of the ceiling and admire the accomplishments put in throughout the past couple years.
Eighth grader Sydney Kreitz considered the West Virginia flag a cool design and wanted to paint it as she had a personal connection with that state; her family’s cabin is located there.
Working on her tile of New Hampshire a few days every week, eighth grader Payton Stambaugh said it was amazing seeing the progress little by little every time she stepped into class.
“I will remember it all with fondness,” she said.
The students took pride in their designated ceiling tiles, either through collaboration or designing a tile individually.
Some students restarted their flag tiles several times to get details just right and were able to build immense confidence in their artistic abilities.
“I didn’t think it would work. I didn’t want to mess it up,” said Brody Wetzel, a ninth grader who completed the Mississippi and California flags. “But I figured it out and it came out great.”
Other students considered painting a great after class stress reliever and a way to accomplish a terrific no-stress project with peers and make new friends.
“In ten years if you ask me about it, I will remember every single detail,” Summer Packard, a ninth grader, said.
Ditty is excited to see ceiling tile painting ceiling being picked up as classroom projects in other areas of the school.
Ditty’s classroom currently has 25 U.S. state flags completed and on display overhead, with another four or five expected to be finished before the last day of school. Numerous more are currently in various stages of completion, and the plan is to eventually finish the classroom ceiling with all 50 states.
Whitney was proud to have inspired others and became emotional thinking about the legacy she would be leaving to anyone who took the merest glance upward in the classroom.
“I’m going to leave an imprint, and that makes me happy,” she said.
Ditty is continually inspired by the motivation, initiative, and accomplishments of his students every time he looks up at the growing tapestry of state flags.
While many things in the world seem uncertain, seeing students engaged in enriching activities highlights their potential and the limitless possibilities.
“It shows how bright our future really is,” Ditty said.
