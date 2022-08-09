Development of a hiking trail through Franklin Township’s orchard country appears stalled, but there are differing views on the cause of the delay.
At last Thursday’s Franklin Township supervisors’ meeting a resident asked about the status of the 2.7-mile trail, which was first proposed a year ago by the Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC).
Supervisor Matt Williams said the project is not under the auspices of the township.
“We have nothing on this,” he said, urging the inquirer to call Adams County or the land conservancy for information.
Board Chair Chris Santay also said the township has heard nothing from LCAC in several months.
No one from LCAC was present at the supervisors’ meeting. But on Friday, LCAC Board President Dave Salisbury said “Our proposal has been obstructed by municipal overreach” on the township’s part.
“In my opinion, the township supervisors have been unnecessarily concerned about their liability associated with a hiking trail on private property,” he said.
Salisbury alleges the township has stipulated “requirements on the land conservancy that haven’t been required for similar activities in the township in the past, such as trails in Michaux State Forest.”
The township’s “code enforcement officer’s interpretation of the zoning ordinance requires us to seek special exceptions and variances for the trail,” Salisbury said.
While LCAC disagrees with the interpretation, it is preparing for a zoning hearing in hopes of being granted the variances, he said.
The envisioned trail would wind through the western part of the county with stops at local venues.
LCAC officials say land- and business-owners are eager for what they see as giving a boost to agritourism in the scenic rolling hill country.
During the brief meeting, the board received updates on several commercial and private property developments.
The three supervisors unanimously voted to advertise for bids to replace a bridge on Bottom Road.
They anticipate the project will not move forward until next summer given the backlog in concrete bridge production.
Noting required permits for the project are already in hand, Santay said, “This is a milestone. We have permits before we have the bridge.”
Brandon Guiher of KPI Technology, the township’s engineering firm, noted progress by new business ventures.
The Kalathas Mini Storage facility on U.S. Route 30 at the Franklin County line has met nearly all requirements, resulting in the supervisors approving bond reduction from $130,000 to $12,555.
Also in final stages of compliance with all township requirements is the newly-opened World War II Museum on the Mummasburg Road, Guiher said.
Repaving and upgrades of various township roads have been in high gear this summer. The supervisors authorized bill-paying for a total of $208,713, of which $117,199 was for roadwork.
Information from July from the three fire companies serving Franklin Township showed first responders receiving a total of 73 calls for fires, wrecks, carbon monoxide and fire alarms, and assistance in medical emergencies.
The supervisors next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at the township office.
