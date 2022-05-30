In December of 1919, a York, Pennsylvania, newspaper advertisement, paid for by a “Patriotic Citizen,” announced the sale of memorial trees in honor of young men who entered the service of their country during the Great War (World War I). The public announcement reads, “The trees are $2.50 apiece, which pays for a tree from eight to ten feet tall, its planting, replanting if necessary, and expert care for one year. For trees for men who died in the service, one dollar extra will buy a small bronze marker.”
This project created the York County Road of Remembrance. That road, a 25-mile stretch of the Lincoln Highway from Wrightsville in eastern York County to a spot just east of Abbottstown in western York County, was planted with trees about 100 feet apart.
The endeavor to remember those who served in World War I was initiated by the Women’s Club of York. In March of 1921, the work they began was turned over to and continued by the Lincoln Highway Memorial and Tribute Tree Association of York County. The first tree was planted on Nov. 2, 1919, and was dedicated to the memory of Michael Gardner, the first York Countian to give his life in the Great War.
A May 16, 1922, letter addressed to The Women’s Club of York, Pa., from then-First Lady Florence Harding, praised the work that went into the development of the York County Road of Remembrance. The letter reads:
“Please allow me to congratulate you on the wonderful work you have brought to conclusion in the dedication on Memorial Day of the Road of Remembrance along the Lincoln Highway. In the planting of twenty-five miles of that famous highway you have erected a memorial that the entire country can enjoy in the years to come. May long life attend the trees you have placed in the care of the Lincoln Highway Memorial and Tribute Tree Association.”
By the time of the official dedication ceremonies, Memorial Day (aka Decoration Day), May 30, 1922, 1,500 trees had been planted. They were mostly maples, elms and oaks. Of that number an estimated 300 had already been designated as memorial trees.
Monuments were placed at both ends of the twenty-five mile stretch of the Lincoln Highway in York County (US Route 30 and state Route 462). The state highway permit granted for the placement of those monuments, noted that, “These two markers designate the largest single planting of memorial trees in the United States.”
The dedication ceremonies began in Wrightsville on the morning of May 30, 1922. The ceremonies concluded near Abbottstown later in the afternoon. Music and a wreath laying were part of the dedication services at both markers. Keynote addresses were delivered by Charles Pack, president of the American Forestry Association, and Maj. Robert Stewart, Pennsylvania commissioner of forestry. Rev. Abner S. DeChant of Hanover offered brief remarks at the ceremony near Abbottstown.
In part Rev. DeChant said, “This Road of Remembrance leads from the Atlantic to Gettysburg and from the Pacific to Gettysburg. It could not be the Lincoln Highway if it did not touch Gettysburg both because of what they did there and because of what he said there.”
In recognition of the namesake for the highway along which the Road of Remembrance runs, Arthur Briggs Farquhar, York-area manufacturer, business leader, and philanthropist, recited the Gettysburg Address at both ceremonies. interestingly, that same day the Lincoln Memorial in Washington was also dedicated.
Unfortunately, over the past 100 years, disease, roadway expansion, construction projects, accidents, and the march of time have all taken a serious toll on those trees. Most of those trees are no longer standing. However, the identical bronze and stone markers that were formally dedicated on Memorial Day 1922 still stand in Wrightsville and near Abbottstown as permanent terminus symbols of the Road of Remembrance. They stand as an enduring tribute to the contributions and sacrifices of those who served in the Great War.
On Memorial Day 2022, a small wreath was placed at each marker by another Patriotic Citizen, “Lest We Forget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.