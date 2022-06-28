Hoffman Homes for Youth (HHY) is offering a new shelter program to support children in the custody of Adams County Children and Youth Services.
The shelter program, created to offer support, will provide girls and boys 7 to 21 years old with “guidance and supervision from staff trained in trauma-informed practices,” according to a HHY release.
HHY, located at 815 Orphanage Road in Littlestown, is a psychiatric residential treatment program for youth and young adults with mental health diagnoses and behavioral issues.
Rebecca Van der Groef, chief executive officer at HHY, said she is not aware of another shelter program like this available in Adams County, and while there are some in York County, it’s “not enough to meet the need.”
HHY was searching for ways to support Pennsylvania counties with unused facilities on its campus, said Van der Groef.
“As we spoke to local counties, we learned that a significant need was for emergency shelter placement,” Van der Groef said. “The purpose of this program is to provide a temporary living situation until a permanent resource is identified.”
Those displaced may be coming to HHY after being removed from their residence due to safety issues or are in the process of transitioning from one program to another, Van der Groef said.
The shelter, which officially opened June 1, had seven youth admitted so far and two additional scheduled for admission on June 20, said Van der Groef.
“We did not realize the magnitude until we spoke to counties and opened the shelter,” said Van der Groef. “Since opening the shelter, we have received several referrals from York County and have accepted several youth and young adults from York County into our program since it opened.”
HHY has not received any referrals from Adams County yet, but the new opportunity has been shared with them, she said.
Beyond the local area, Van der Groef said HHY has been “receiving regular calls from counties inquiring about placement or to contract with us for this service.”
“We are very honored that we have been able to identify ways to diverse our organization to meet the needs of our local community and the communities within the state of Pennsylvania, and we hope to continue partnering, where possible, to ensure our youth and young adults have every opportunity for a bright and successful future,” Van der Groef said.
To support the new shelter program, HHY is accepting donations of toys, games, composition books, fidget and coping items, undergarments/socks (any size/gender), and tote or duffle bags to hold their belongings.
Additionally, HHY is in the process of obtaining another outpatient resource for local communities, Van der Groef said, noting they are applying for an outpatient psychiatric clinic license to offer outpatient mental health services to youth and young adults within the shelter and the transitional living program as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.