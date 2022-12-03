Totem Pole Playhouse in association with Gettysburg Community Theatre are staging Thunderbird Limited’s original adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Carl Schurr and Wil Love at the Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
The show opens Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m., running with limited performances until Dec. 18, according to a Majestic release.
Featuring 34 actors, young and old will grace the stage in a myriad of characters. The production will be directed by Totem Pole’s Artistic Director David Hemsley Caldwell. The Pineapple Group of Chambersburg presents this production and Destination Gettysburg along with Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium serve as Marketing Sponsors.
Once again the show will be a family affair with five sets of siblings joining each other on the stage.
Gettysburg sisters Kalia and Liliana Hoedemaker will portray the Fezziwig daughters. Orrtanna sisters Mia and Phoebe Kauffman will join each other on stage as Belinda and Martha Cratchit, while their older sister, Ruby, will fill the role of the Ghost of Christmas Past. McConnellsburg brothers Elliott and Jasper Wakefield are portraying Dick Wilkins at a different age. This will mark Elliott’s seventh production of A Christmas Carol, adding the role of Belle’s husband to his list of characters. Jasper will take over his brother’s role of Peter Cratchit and Dick Wilkins as a boy. Chambersburg’s brother and sister, Liam and Alice Spang, will join the cast again this as Sled Girl and Fezziwig Party Guest. Liam, along his best friend Isaac Bucher of Orrtanna will share the role of Tiny Tim this year. Layla and Mya Camacho of Shippensburg, who appeared in The Sound of Music this summer will portray Belle’s daughters.
“Taking on the coveted role of Ebenezer Scrooge is Bill Eissler, and for the first time this year, Richard Sautter of Gettysburg will portray Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s deceased business partner. The three spirits taking Scrooge on his journey of redemption will be portrayed by Ruby Kauffman (The Ghost of Christmas Past), Christopher Kauffman (The Ghost of Christmas Present) and Luke Lyman (The Ghost of Christmas Future),” according to the release.
Bob Cratchit, the loving father of his poor but happy family is portrayed by Shippensburg resident Luke Reed. Taylor Whidden serves as the loving and protective wife, Mrs. Cratchit. Taking their places around the poor but loving Christmas table are Donovan Ohler (Matthew), Jasper Wakefield (Peter Cratchit/Dick Wilkins as a Boy), Mia Kauffman (Belinda), Phoebe Kauffman (Martha) and their beloved Tiny Tim shared by Larkin Bucher and Liam Spang.
Adam Wennick will play Fred, Scrooge’s faithful and patient nephew, and Lamplighter #1. Amy Decker of Lancaster portrays Fred’s wife. Thomas Trgovac of Chambersburg and Catherine Blaine of Gettysburg take on the roles of the jolly Fezziwigs. Belle will be portrayed by Bailey Hovermale.
Chambersburg mother Laura Sponseller joins her daughter Emmeline at the Fezziwig party and in other roles.
Rounding out the cast will be Reia Hogan as the Juggler and Fiddler, Eleanor Hogan as the Baker’s Wife, and Jayla Wheeler, as Fan, Michael Krikorian (Charity Man #1/Old Joe/Party Guest), Luke Lyman (Caroler/Young Scrooge, Lamplighter #2/Ghost of Christmas Future), and Adam Wennick (Lamplighter #1/Fred/Fezziwig Guest).
Maxwell Owens who has been in the production for many years and first played Tiny Tim returns again this year to portray Boy Caroler, Scrooge as a boy and Turkey Boy. Joan Crooks returns as the Laundress and Ayanna G. Hess joins the ensemble, according to the release.
Ryan B. Gibbs will serve as production stage manager. Anna Hanson of New Jersey is the assistant director. James Fouchard, who designed the original set for this adaptation in 1987 at Central Center in Chambersburg, is the set designer of this current production as well.
Majestic Theater’s Technical Director Jonathan Stiles isthe lighting designer. Joshua Zietak, production technical director of Totem Pole Playhouse, serves in the same position. Serving as choreographer of the festive and spirited Fezziwig dance is Chad-Alan Carr, founding executive and artistic director of Gettysburg Community Theatre. Cyd Tokar, veteran of Totem Pole Playhouse, serves as property designer.
Terrence Sherman’s original music of the 1987 production will be used for this production. Original costume design was by Patricia M. Risser. Steven Zumbrun serves as musical director.
This year’s performances are scheduled for Dec. 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18. Ticket prices range from $34 to $40 for adults and $20 for students (age 18 or younger).
School matinees and group bookings may be scheduled through the Totem Pole Playhouse box office by calling 717-352-2164, option 1. Funding for the Adams County school matinees and Franklin County Middle school matinee has been donated by Adams County Community Foundation, Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, The John R. Hershey and Anna L. Hershey Family Foundation Inc., Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe Inc., Patriot Federal Credit Union, Rice Family Foundation, Truck Mounts of Greencastle, The Amrican Legion Auxiliary Burt J. Asper Unit #46, Chambersburg, Brandale LLC, SunnyHill Properties, Brim Builders, Bill and Wanda Beeler.
Tickets can be obtained from the the Majestic Box Office at 717-337-8200, or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org.
