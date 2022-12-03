Classic show planned

Totem Pole Playhouse, in association with Gettysburg Community Theatre, will present “A Christmas Carol” at the Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, opening Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and running with limited performances through Dec. 18. (Photo Courtesy Totem Pole Playhouse)

Totem Pole Playhouse in association with Gettysburg Community Theatre are staging Thunderbird Limited’s original adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Carl Schurr and Wil Love at the Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.

The show opens Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m., running with limited performances until Dec. 18, according to a Majestic release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.