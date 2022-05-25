East Coast Exotic Animal Rescue will not open to the public this year.
The nonprofit rescue ran into challenges with trying to reopen this year, including losing several volunteers and a need to upgrade empty enclosures at the 320 Zoo Road location in Hamiltonban Township, according to Suzanne Murray, owner of East Coast Exotic Animal Rescue.
“We want to take this year to polish and get the enclosures ready for more animals,” Murray said.
Without volunteers, it leaves the rescue short-staffed and unable to complete everything needed to support the public tours, said Murray.
“Additionally, we’ve experienced several great losses of our animal family over the last few years,” Murray said. “Through the heartbreak, we’ve decided to utilize this time to upgrade empty enclosures and work on making the lives of the animals we have here even happier. Our plan is to accomplish everything we possibly can and come back even stronger next year.”
In January 2021, the rescue announced the passing of Bug Murray, who died of complications after surgery. He was born on the rescue’s property to a laboratory monkey Murray saved. His 18th birthday was celebrated in July 2020.
“He was my third son,” Murray said. “They become part of our family.”
The pandemic has taken its toll on the rescue, according to Murray’s son Zach.
This will be the rescue’s third season closed, Zach said, noting they first closed in 2020 during the pandemic. A regular season runs from May to October, he said.
“It has been a long road. We have been operating in survivor mode over the past couple of years,” Zach said. “Animals miss people as much as we do, but it’s an opportune time to reboot to where we were before this happened.”
None of the animals have contracted COVID-19, but there is no real protection for them if they do, said Zach.
“We couldn’t risk the safety of our animals with being open during the pandemic,” Zach said, adding most volunteers are vaccinated.
The rescue is still taking in animals in need, such as Honey, a surrendered kinkajou, and Bubba, a vervet monkey legally bought in Tennessee and illegally brought to Pennsylvania without a permit, Zach said.
The rescue was previously closed after a devastating fire in May 2014. A wireless router caught fire in the main building of the rescue on May 17, 2014, causing the entire structure to burn down. A rescue dog woke up the volunteer living upstairs, which helped her save 23 parrots and three monkeys before the building was a total loss. Two cats perished in the blaze.
The rescue continues to focus on fundraising efforts, including a separate fund for a large cat enclosure with a $175,000 goal, said Zach, who noted they have raised $25,000 so far. Rescue officials are planning to create an open air and modernized large cat enclosure, Zach said.
“It is a very large and ambitious project,” Zach said.
Those interested in volunteering or donating to the rescue can contact East Coast Exotic Animal Rescue on its Facebook page. The rescue has an Amazon wish list, also on the Facebook page, for items ranging from trash bags, paper towels, and cleaning products to food, treats, and toys.
