In the wake of federally mandated protections for transgender students, community members last week voiced concern about student bathroom accommodations to Fairfield Area School District (FASD) board members.
District Solicitor Gareth Pahowk provided an overview of the district’s perspective and approach.
“This issue is bigger than all of us,” Pahowk said, citing court rulings.
Transgender students are protected under FASD’s anti-discrimination Policy 103 and federal Title IX rules that have been in place since at least 2017 and can be found on the district website, he said.
“We did not change or alter any policies in our district,” board Vice President Jack Liller said
“Title IX prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance,” according to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights website.
FASD has a required process in place for any transgender student who wishes to request certain accommodations, Pahowk said.
Before transgender students are entitled to any accommodations, they must first meet with official school staff including their school counselor and parents.
Student requests would then be thoroughly vetted and reviewed by the administration who must be satisfied the student meets current legal standards to be eligible for accommodations on the basis of gender identity, according to Pahowk.
“Despite what you might hear, students cannot simply switch restrooms unannounced,” he said.
Students are expected to use school restroom facilities that align with their gender identities and any student that attempts to use a different restroom without first following the required process will face disciplinary consequences.
The district will work with any students uncomfortable with sharing facilities with transgender students to explore reasonable privacy accommodations or alternatives, he said.
Consistent with the district’s mission and vision, it is important that all FASD students feel safe and comfortable, “and all means all,” Pahowk said.
As a public school district that accepts federal funding, FASD must comply with federal rules or risk legal sanctions and withhold federal funding, he said.
Pahowk and the administration will continue to comply with legal obligations and monitor the status of the issue through the federal courts while maintaining a nurturing environment for all students, he said.
During the meeting’s public comment portion, parents and community members said they felt blindsided on the issue and voiced concern on the basis of student safety and privacy.
Aubrey Sites, of Hamiltonban Township, stated no communication had been received from the district by parents who learned of the issue through their children.
Dan Holler, of Carroll Valley, claimed a theoretical potential for students to take advantage of the transgender bathroom accommodations.
Questions raised by parents also included how bathrooms will be monitored.
Board member Candace Ferguson-Miller requested an executive session to discuss the topic and explore a second legal opinion.
Liller thanked members of the public for speaking and said follow up information will be provided to those who voiced public comment.
Teachers honored
In other business, 2021-2022 Years of Service Awards were presented to six FASD teachers exemplifying dedication. The recognition celebrated the prestigious milestone of two decades teaching in the district, as well as their positive influence and professional and caring attitudes.
“We thank you for the important role you play in shaping our children into the young adults that walk across our stage each year as Fairfield graduates,” Superintendent Thomas Haupt said.
Recipients included Chuck Engel for 25 years of service, Regina Lee, for 25 years, Ken Haines, for 20 years, Daniel Irwin for 20 years, Siri Phelps for 20 years, and John Ridge for 20 years of service.
“It’s about the kids and seeing them succeed,” Phelps said.
Also:
· The U.S Department of Education released $1 billion to schools across the county with Pennsylvania receiving $49 million, according to Lisa Sturges, Public School Board Association (PSBA) legislative chairperson.
The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law in June and is aimed at increasing the number of mental health professionals, she said.
· Liller requested the board evaluate and bring suggestions forward regarding the district dress code policy, noting it has been some time since it was last reviewed.
The board will meet next at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
