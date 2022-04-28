After receiving formal notices of retirement, Cumberland Township supervisors Tuesday filled transitional positions for the assistant manager and assistant secretary.
The board voted unanimously to accept the retirement notices from township Manager Ben Thomas Jr. and Secretary Carol Merryman, effective at year’s end.
The supervisors thanked the pair for their longtime service, with Jeff Brauning saying “they have done a great job.” Thomas and Merryman also thanked each other after working together for many years.
After decades of service from each of the retirees, solicitor Sam Wiser said the board was acting “with extreme consternation and regret.”
To prepare for the expected retirements, the transitional positions were included in the 2022 budget, supervisor Tiffany Stouck-Ramsburg said. A succession plan is in place, she said.
The supervisors authorized advertising the two positions along with a skilled laborer spot in the maintenance department. All three are to be posted on the township’s website, www.adamscounty.us/Munic/CumberlandTwp.
Dam repairs sought
In other business, Stephan Lewis of the Ridgeview Homeowners Association requested the township’s administrative assistance in apply for a state grant to repair stormwater management infrastructure for the development on Skyline Court.
A representative of the Cannon Ridge Homeowners Association voiced support for the request.
Numerous steps would be required before the township could take action, including a formal agreement with the owner of the land on which the infrastructure lies, Thomas said.
That owner, Keith Rhinehammer, said the dam in question requires repairs beyond those under consideration by the Ridgeview organization. Work is needed to avoid a collapse that could pose flooding danger to a nearby residence, Rhinehammer said. He also called for additional testing and said fish-kills have occurred.
Thomas also expressed concern about increasing the workload of the borough staff, since receipt of grant funds would require a formal bidding process including mandatory wage minimums, Thomas said.
A nonprofit organization might be a better fit than the township as a grant applicant, Wiser said.
Auditor gives report
Kevin Stouffer of Smith Elliott Kearns spoke to the board about the firm’s annual audit of the township’s books through the end of 2021.
The firm issued an “unmodified opinion,” meaning books were “fairly presented” and “materially correct,” after reviewing revenue streams, the payroll, and a sample of invoices, he said.
From the audience, resident Janet Davis said she has seen a document in which a state official expressed concern about the lack of two unrelated individuals to sign paperwork relating to liquid fuels tax funds.
Also during the meeting’s public comment period, Susan Sadowski, who identified herself as an accountant with a long list of credentials, expressed similar concerns. She said the public should have been allowed to question Stouffer and the signature issue was outside the scope of a standard audit.
Supervisors Chair Steve Toddes read a statement saying the firm had spent many days reviewing records at the township office, resulting in “a clean audit.”
In the statement, Toddes referred to “unsupported allegations” and urged members of the public to consider staff time and costs before they “bombard” the township with requests under the state Right-to Know law.
Toddes read a list of township leadership positions, asking for each one whether supervisors felt a lack of confidence. There was no response, other than Phiel and Stouck-Ramsburg saying they would continue to refrain from voting on matters related to the finance director-treasurer position.
In February, Wiser read a statement saying supervisors Shaun Phiel and Stouck-Ramsburg were not involved in reviewing applications and abstained from voting on the hiring of Camie Stouck-Phiel as the township’s finance director and treasurer. Phiel leads the supervisors’ Finance Committee. Stouck-Phiel is his wife. Stouck-Ramsburg is Stouck-Phiel’s sister.
