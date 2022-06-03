A surprise awaited Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday as he toured the Adams County Historical Society’s (ACHS) museum complex, which is under construction just north of Gettysburg on Biglerville Road.
The society’s extensive collection of documents revealed that Wolf’s ancestors lived in Adams County for generations, according to ACHS Executive Director Andrew Dalton.
Wolf’s fourth-great-grandfather Robert Young was president of Adams County’s earliest Anti-Slavery Society, said Dalton, who read aloud a statement by Young that was published in newspapers of the period.
“The holding or selling of human beings, as property, is not doing unto others as we wish they should do unto us,” it read in part.
Wolf’s family lived in what is now Lake Heritage in Mount Joy Township, Dalton said as he showed Wolf documents relating to his ancestors, including a will.
Asked why a $2.8-million state grant awarded to the museum is a good investment for taxpayers, Wolf said it’s important to present history to tourists, but “it’s more important to tell the story to Pennsylvanians,” who can learn about their own connections to history, as he did Thursday.
The information about Wolf’s family is “just a small sample of what can be gleaned from the millions of irreplaceable records, artifacts, and images” held by ACHS, according to a booklet presented to the governor.
The goal of the museum is to share “the entire preserved memory of Adams County,” said Dalton, who showed Wolf part of ACHS’s vast collection in an already-completed storage building. Items included:
• Fossilized dinosaur footprints found near York Springs
• Native American arrowheads found in local farm fields
• A 1785 map drawn on animal hide delineating property lots in Gettysburg
• A document that Francis Scott Key, author of the National Anthem’s lyrics, filed at the Adams County Courthouse to free a person he held in slavery
• A bed headboard riddled by bullets during the Battle of Gettysburg
• An original printed program for the cemetery dedication that included President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address
• A hat worn by First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, who retired here with U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower.
The artifact collection “spans a long amount of time” to tell the whole story of Adams County, ACHS Director of Education Tim Smith said.
Dalton also led a tour of the partially completed two-story museum structure. Among those donning hardhats to take part were Wolf, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry President Gene Barr, numerous society members, donors, all three Adams County commissioners, and representatives of general contractor Conewago Enterprises, an Adams County company.
Architect Philip Frey said he collaborated with ACHS and Conewago to develop a vision of buildings with a farmstead ambience that would blend in with the adjoining historic battlefield area.
The museum is to present Adams County from prehistory to today, focusing on the experience of residents, Dalton said.
Displays are to depict various time periods, such as a colonial-era tavern around which Gettysburg coalesced, and a sunken space in which sound and other effects will give museum-goers a hint of the fear residents felt as they took refuge in their cellars during the battle of 1863, he said.
The facility is to be a free educational resource for all local students, Dalton said.
The museum, titled “Beyond the Battle,” is scheduled to open in early 2023 as part of the “new 29,000-square-foot history center complex,” according to an ACHS release.
“The project has already garnered nearly $10 million in support, including $2.8 million in commitments from the commonwealth through its Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program,” according to the release.
The “new history center will be a tremendous asset to all Pennsylvanians. Not only will this new facility save millions of irreplaceable historic artifacts, it will also provide an exciting opportunity for visitors of all ages to experience the story of Gettysburg and Adams County like never before. This project will promote learning and historic preservation, tourism and economic development in Adams County and beyond, and I was proud to support it through a $2.8 million investment,” the release quotes Wolf as saying.
The new facility will allow ACHS to move artifacts and documents from a house on the United Lutheran Seminary campus in Gettysburg, where fire suppression and archival climate controls were not available.
“The Historical Society’s collection of over one million historic items” has been “in an unsafe environment for decades, putting the community’s history at grave risk. This will change next year when the new history center opens to the public and thousands of artifacts will be displayed for the first time ever,” according to the release.
Information about the museum project and how to support the nonprofit ACHS are on its website, www.achs-pa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.