Carl “Sonny” Freeman was recently hired as a veteran service officer at the Adams County Veterans Affairs office. Freeman took over the position from Todd Gardner who resigned in February.
Freeman, who currently resides in Shippensburg, joins the county VA team following many years of military service. He served for 24 years in the U.S. Navy as a Navy chief, VPU-1 Special Projects. During his service he saw tours of duty in Kosovo, Iraq, Djibouti, Africa, and Afghanistan. His military awards and accomplishments include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, seven Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, eight Good Conduct Medals, two National Defense Service Medals, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, four Afghanistan Campaign Medals, three Iraq Campaign Medals, a Global war on Terror Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, NATO (Yugoslavia) Medal, NATO (Kosovo) Medal, Expert Rifle, and Expert Pistol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.