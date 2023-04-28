Four Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) students took home six national medals, a record number in the school’s history, for the 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition.
This was also the largest number of national winners in the competition for Adams County and the Southcentral region, according to Amy Dreves, GAHS art teacher.
“This little high school got more than whole states,” Dreves said.
Out of the six medals, sophomore Spencer Muhl won three awards for his digital media artworks.
Junior Riley Sharp and seniors Michael Rios and Malina Reber each earned a silver medal for their respective pieces.
Muhl was recognized with the American Visions Award for “Techna-Genesis,” a gold medal for “Karla & Fungher,” and a silver medal for “Dreams of Cathedral.”
“I had no idea,” Muhl said of winning. “It is a big difference from year to last year. I wasn’t really expecting it.”
Based on the number and caliber of Muhl’s awards, he was invited to participate in National Awards Week workshops in New York City in June, which includes an awards celebration at Carnegie Hall, according to Julie Myers, GAHS art teacher.
The Gettysburg Area Education Foundation is raising $2,000 to help send Muhl and Myers to the event at givebutter.com/GAHSArtMedalist2023.
Muhl’s piece “Techna-Genesis” was inspired by Myers’s definition of ugly as well as a depiction of heaven and hell. Myers clarified that there is no such thing as ugliness as part of a philosophy of art.
“Dreams of Cathedral” is a stain glass representation of hope, while “Karla & Fungher” is a folktale piece featuring a man riding a newly created animal named Fungher, according to Muhl.
Myers said Muhl was able to utilize new technology hardware at the high school in a digital media art class.
“Being able to have technology in an art room is something people may overlook,” Myers said. “It is inspirational.”
Muhl said he learned to create the pieces in the digital media art class and earned Adobe professional certification last year.
Regionally, Muhl won three gold keys, one silver key, and two honorable mentions, all for digital art.
For Sharp, she submitted a distinctive sculpture she created for fun over the summer and did not think it’d win.
“It’s a hairless rat,” Sharp said. “I just like rats. They are cool.”
Along with its appearance, Dreves pointed out, “When you touch this rat, it feels real.”
Her hobby in taxidermy sparked the sculpture of the rat. Sharp has mounted pigeons, mice, rats, and racoons, she said.
Sharp’s passion for taxidermy started on a walk through the Gettysburg Rec Park with a friend, where they discovered “a bunch of bones,” she said.
“I thought it was cool, and it spiraled from there,” she said.
At the regional level, Sharp won one gold key for a sculpture, and seven honorable mentions, including jewelry, fashion, ceramics and glass, and sculpture.
Rios, who earned a gold key for mixed media at the regional level, could not contain his excitement when he found out his piece, entitled “Man,” was among those recognized.
“It means a lot because ever since from a young age I have liked making stuff, arts and crafts,” Rios said. “It feels good to be recognized for something you make.”
Inspired by the music artist Yeat, Rios created a person made from cardboard.
“I tried to make it the best I could,” Rios said. “I saw the more work I put in, it turned out better.”
Reber, too, spent time perfecting and revising a collection of narratives, creative writing, and poems into two portfolios called “Hope,” and “Fear.”
She was surprised that her collection named “Hope” won.
“I’ve never participated in an official writing competition,” Reber said, noting it meant a lot for her work to be recognized by professionals.
In the future, Reber plans to pursue biomedical engineering at Yale University and communicate science both visually and through writing.
Reber was also recognized regionally for writing with three gold keys, two in writing portfolio and one for personal essay and memoir as well as a silver key for poetry.
Regionally in art, Reber took home four gold keys, three silver keys, and five honorable mentions for a wide range of artwork, including painting, mixed media, sculpture, editorial cartoon, drawing and illustration, ceramics and glass, and art portfolio.
Gettysburg Area School District had 29 students recognized with 75 awards at the regional level for the 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing competition. The high school was awarded 16 gold keys, 16 silver keys, 32 honorable mentions, in addition to two students nominated for the national American Visions Award.
Gold key winners in art and writing included: Katelyn Keller, also an American Visions Nominee, Katherine Hansen, Kim Heinzelmann, Rebekah Reaver, Muhl, Reber, Rios, and Sharp.
Those recognized with silver keys were Zachary Aumen, Alexander Reyes, Bryce Smyers, Olivia Wagner, Anna Willard, and Ben Fischer. Honorable mentions included Sol Cernas, Eliza Dreves, Sophia Hartman, Itayetsi Rico-Chimalpopoca, Jazmin Zarraga, and Quinn Funk.
Some students were recognized for multiple categories.
The middle school earned two gold keys, five silver keys, and two honorable mentions.
Gold keys in writing went to Viktoria Reber and Krow Wessell, while silver keys included Haley Klunk, Mabel Ma, Gavin Nevada, Sarah Rice, and Maria Royer. Honorable mentions included Samantha Grant and Caden Miller.
