Four Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) students took home six national medals, a record number in the school’s history, for the 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition.

This was also the largest number of national winners in the competition for Adams County and the Southcentral region, according to Amy Dreves, GAHS art teacher.

