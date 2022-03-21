Dozens of firefighters were called out to battle two house fires Sundays, with some being dispatched to a chimney fire, as well.
Shortly after 4 a.m. fire broke out at a 58 Toms Creek Trail, Carroll Valley, home, said Fairfield Fire & Emergency Medical Services Assistant Chief Adams Jacobs.
Firefighters from numerous Pennsylvania and Maryland departments were summoned to the 4:13 a.m. blaze.
“The house was destroyed,” he said.
As for a cause, “we’re learning toward a malfunctioning hot tub,” Jacobs said.
The hot tub was located under a second story deck.
Everyone was able to safely get out of the house.
“There were no injuries but there were two cats we didn’t find,” he said.
In the rural area, there were no fire hydrants. Water was truck in from lake Mae, Jacobs said.
“There were no water issues. It was more the wind,” he said.
Firefighters were on the scene until about 8 a.m., said Jacobs.
Firefighters and apparatus sent to the Toms Creek Trail house fire, in addition to Fairfield Fire & EMS, included, Taneytown, Harney, Gettysburg, Barlow, Cashtown, United Hook & Ladder Co. 33, Greenmount, Fountaindale, Vigilant, Lewistown Woodsboro, Rocky Ridge, Graceham, Guardian, Libertytown, Blue Ridge Mountain, Raven Rock, and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, as well as Carroll Valley Police Department.
With little time to clean equipment and even less time to rest, firefighters and apparatus were dispatched to a Poplar Springs Road, Franklin Township residential fire at 12:04 p.m. and within minutes to a chimney fire in Arendtsville, at 12:13 p.m., according to Adams County Department of Emergency Service.
The Poplar Springs Road home “sustained severe damage,” said Cashtown Community Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Bowling.
The cause was undetermined, but not suspicious, he said.
There were no injuries, but the home is not inhabitable at this time, said Bowling.
Bowling said there were sufficient tanker trucks on hand to shuttle water from the nearby Orrtanna Pond to the scene.
Emergency responders were on the scene for about 3.5 hours, he said.
The residents are staying with family, he said.
The Red Cross was contacted to assisted the people displaced by both fires.
Dispatched to the Poplar Springs Road residential fire, in addition to Cashtown emergency responders and apparatus, were Gettysburg, Fairfield, Heidlersburg, Arendtsville, Bendersville, Buchanan Valley, Vigilant, South Mountain, Fayetteville, and Biglerville fire companies, as well as Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services and Pennsylvania State Police.
Fortunately, the chimney fire at Pearl Street and Hale Avenue in Arendtsville was out by the time firefighters arrived, said Arendtsville Fire Chief Scott Johnson.
“It was minimal, no extension” to other areas of the dwelling, he said.
“Our trucks were on the way to Cashtown” when the alarm went out, said Johnson.
Apparatus and firefighters from Bendersville and Biglerville arrived quickly to assess the chimney fire, he said.
With the fire already out, no injuries and no damage, the arriving units were able to be redirected to the house fire, he said.
