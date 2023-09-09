With their engineering firm’s help, New Oxford officials are hoping to gain state grant money for street repairs.
A unanimous council Tuesday authorized Rettew Associates of Mechanicsburg to develop an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Local Share Account Statewide program. The firm’s fee is not to exceed $3,500.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said borough engineer Jeremy Smith of the Rettew firm.
He recommended the borough seek funding for work on South Water Street from High Street south to the borough boundary and Commerce Street from Hanover Street to the cul-de-sac.
Cost estimates are to be developed for the proposal, he said.
No local match money is required for the grant program, which includes projects costing between $25,000 and $1 million, he said.
The state will not announce award funds “until probably next summer,” he said.
The program is funded by gaming revenues, according to the DCED’s website.
Funding opportunities for safety improvements on Center Square are under review, Smith said.
Resident Erik Kreusch rose from the audience and inquired what options are available for curb repairs in front of his house on the square.
He said he might be willing to share costs with the borough, but noted the wear and tear results from parking for businesses rather than for his property.
Council member Matthew Johnston said he will visit the residence and review the situation.
Also, Kreusch said he would welcome safety improvements on the square.
“I’m very worried about my house being struck by a semi-truck,” he said.
Council member Linda Kane asked about the fate of a tree that appears to be dead in the center of the square.
The tree will remain standing until this spring to see whether it improves by then, council President Dorothy Robinson said.
In other business, the council granted permission for Dickie Williams to cut the curb at 328 Hollywood Avenue in order to create a driveway for the property.
