The Adams County coroner has identified the Harrisburg man who died Friday in a building collapse in Tyrone Township.
Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, died of traumatic asphyxiation and the manner of death was ruled accidental, according to Adams County Coroner Pat Felix.
An autopsy was planned Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to Felix.
A phone call to the main office at Hillandale Farms resulted in a staff member declining to put a reporter in contact with leadership at the company. The person did not give a name, said “no comment,” and hung up.
Authorities were dispatched Friday morning to Hillandale Farms, 370 Spicer Road, after a building collapsed “for unknown reasons,” according to Pennsylvania State Police. The structure was a large chicken house, state police said.
“Seven people were able to free themselves,” but “during a search of the building, the last person was found deceased by emergency services,” said police. The seven survivors were transported to area hospitals, police said.
The coroner’s office was called to the scene about 11 a.m., according to police
All eight people in the building were working for a private contractor hired “to demolish several buildings at the location,” according to police.
More than a dozen agencies from across the region responded to the dispatch shortly before 7:30 a.m., including fire departments, ambulances, and advanced tactical rescue teams from Adams, Franklin, York, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lancaster counties, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
There was no livestock in the building, police said. The scene was about 4.5 miles east of Biglerville.
Hillandale Farms issued a press release announcing Kevin Jackson as the company’s new chief executive officer, effective immediately, on July 28 – the day before the building collapse.
“Founded in 1958, Hillandale has achieved exceptional growth based on its reputation with customers and vendors, investment in both organic production and acquisition, and a strategic market approach that meets consumer needs and preferences, including the development of cage free production capabilities,” according to the release.
“Hillandale has had tremendous success over the past several years and I hope to continue the growth trajectory we are currently on while inspiring the talented employees who call Hillandale their work home,” Jackson said in the release.
“The company flourishes on the strong ethics and values of the Bethel Family and their commitment to customers and employees. The growth outlook is strong, with strategically-located operating facilities, further plans for investment and a leading role in maintaining quality standards in our industry,” according to the release.
Attempts to reach Jackson on Monday were not successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.