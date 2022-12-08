Hollabaugh honored
Family members gather Tuesday around a plaque identifying the recently named Bruce A. Hollabaugh Upper Adams School District Memorial Boardroom at Biglerville High School. From left are, kneeling, Fineas Hollabaugh, Erik Vranich, Cooper Vranich, Ellie Vranich, Claire Vranich; standing, Betty Bryan, Gabriel Hollabaugh, Amanda Hollabaugh, Kay Hollabaugh, Brad Hollabaugh, Georgia Hollabaugh, Neil Hollabaugh, and Wayne Hollabaugh. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

The Upper Adams School Board has named its meeting space in honor of a former member, the late Bruce Hollabaugh.

Numerous family members and others attended a dedication ceremony Tuesday at Biglerville High School (BHS).

 

