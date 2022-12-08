The Upper Adams School Board has named its meeting space in honor of a former member, the late Bruce Hollabaugh.
Numerous family members and others attended a dedication ceremony Tuesday at Biglerville High School (BHS).
A plaque with a photo and text identify the newly-named Bruce A. Hollabaugh Upper Adams School District Memorial Boardroom.
Hollabaugh, a 1998 BHS graduate, served on the board from December 2020 to March 2022. During his tenure, the district faced issues such as the coronavirus pandemic.
“My impression of Bruce during these challenges was that he was a bit laconic … so when he spoke, I was well advised to listen. In fact, ever the pragmatist, Bruce saw these challenges as nothing more than situations in search of solutions,” board member Thomas Wilson.
Hollabaugh had a “deep sense of service to others” and will be long remembered, district Superintendent Wesley Doll said afterward.
Kay Hollabaugh said the dedication was “such a humbling gesture, to know that our son touched so many lives.”
Hollabaugh was 41 when he died in March following a medical emergency. He was a co-owner of Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. Fruit Farm and Market near Biglerville.
