The Adams County Treasurer’s office is getting a much-needed makeover.
Adams County commissioners last week approved approximately $33,000 in proposals for the treasurer’s office revamp.
The quotes included: $18,918 for furniture manufactured by COE; $7,839 for new office furniture by Global and Evolve; $3,987 for acoustic panels by EZO; and $2,800 for delivery and installation by Quality, a Pennsylvania company. The quotes came from Quality for the remodel of the office, officials said.
The treasurer’s office, located in the Adams County Courthouse, is among other county departments that previously underwent office upgrades, including the sheriff’s office, prothonotary, the register and recorder, and clerk of courts.
Adams County Administrator Steve Nevada said the courthouse was built in the 1970s, so the treasurer’s office is in need of the upgrades to make the workspace more efficient.
The treasurer’s office remodel calls for new carpeting, ceiling tile, paint, and workstations, in addition to a reconfiguration of the office layout to enhance the workflow, according to Nevada.
“This remodel will prompt the usage of office space more efficiently and in an organized, spacious manner. The open floor plan will be both welcoming and practical in accommodating the workflows of the office, allowing for a positive experience from both sides of the counter,” Adams County Treasurer Crissy Redding said.
The treasurer’s office works with borough and township tax collectors in the collection of county and municipal real estate and per-capita taxes, she said.
“We are most excited about our conference room area which will accommodate meetings, doubling as a training room when the need presents itself for new tax collectors,” Redding said.
Additionally, Redding said the redesign of the office will support and accommodate future growth.
“Our team is most appreciative and excited in the opportunity to update and remodel the office,” Redding said.
In other business:
• Commissioners approved the purchase of the conservation easement for the Apple Valley/Donaldson Farm at 223 Fairfield Station Road in Hamiltonban Township. It includes 99.7 acres at $1,827 per acre.
• Commissioners also voted on the following 2023-24 contracts for Adams County Children & Youth Services: Drug & Alcohol Rehab.; PA Child; Justice Works; Justiceworks-Field Coach; Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Harrisburg; Common Sense Adoption Services; Hempfield Behavioral Health; Hempfield Behavior Health-Incredible Years; TrueNorth Wellness; Community Services Group Inc.; The Children’s Aid Society of Franklin County; The Board of Child Care; City Mission-Living Stones Inc.; Business Associate Agreement for Concern; Concern Contract; Pinkney’s Vineyard of Faith Ministries; Diakon Child & Community Ministries.
