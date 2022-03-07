Cries of “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!” rang out repeatedly Saturday in Gettysburg as some 200 people rallied in support of the eastern European nation now battling Russian invaders.
Numerous speakers won applause from the crowd gathered in the southwest quadrant of Lincoln Square, many of whom displayed Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow flag or depictions of its national symbol, the sunflower.
No speaker drew more cheers than Natalie Raymond, whose last name was Stepanenko when she was born in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
She warned that the invasion of her homeland is “only the first step.” If Russia is permitted to succeed in capturing Ukraine, other nearby nations will meet the same fate, she said.
Raymond called for strong action in response to the “atrocity” of invasion, including imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, stopping imports of Russian gas and oil to deny funding to the war machine, blocking remaining Russian banks that still have access to the world financial system, sanctioning every Russian oligarch instead of a few, sanctioning all nations that aid Russia, rooting out Russian money-laundering, and expelling Russians in the United States on student visas.
Raymond said her mother is “struggling in Kiev,” and she herself is dealing with “panic attacks” because of what is happening in her country and what she has heard from friends there with whom she remains in contact.
She also invoked the beauty of Ukraine’s culture. Raymond, who said she was formerly a professor at the National Academy of Music in Kiev, performed a Ukrainian song about the hopes of a young couple about to be married.
The rally was “absolutely inspirational,” she said afterward.
“I feel like I’m not alone,” Raymond said. Gettysburg has come to feel like home since she moved here in 2015, six years after becoming a U.S. citizen, she said.
Raymond told the audience she is proud to be an American and pledged to spread American goodwill across the world “like sunshine,” in contrast to Russia’s long history of oppressing Ukraine.
Local resident Jim Krut also invoked mental images of conflicts of the past.
Before the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863, borough residents could scarcely have imagined the reality of an “invading army” in their streets, Krut said.
But that fate befell Gettysburg and is now thrust upon a peaceful, democratic nation in Europe, driving more than one million people to become refugees, including one of Krut’s cousins, he said.
Krut read a letter in which his cousin described the “constant alarms and panic attacks” caused by “this horrible, unnecessary war” and lauded the contributions of everyday people who are making “all efforts to help our glorious defenders.”
Seeing that “freedom itself is under attack” in Ukraine “stirs your sense of right and wrong,” Kurt said. He urged responses including learning about Ukraine, contributing financial assistance, and praying for Ukraine, because “peace is imaginable.”
Krut’s daughter, Melissa Krut, recounted her Peace Corps service in Ukraine from 2009 to 2012, in areas now seen in news reports.
Ukraine is a “beautiful country” with a “beautiful culture,” and “everyone wants a piece of that, but you can’t have it,” she said.
She read a Ukrainian poem titled “Love Ukraine,” which urges people to “love Ukraine with all you heart” as “she rides alone on history’s billows.”
Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually led the crowd in the United States’ Pledge of Allegiance. Reciting the pledge was a means of focusing on values such as “liberty and justice for all,” he said.
“I can think of no better place in America than Gettysburg” to “make our voices heard” in support of justice for Ukraine, Qually said.
Qually introduced his spouse, Elizabeth Meighan, saying she works for a local company with offices throughout Eastern Europe. She read a message from a colleague of hers, Denys Honcharuk and his wife Vera, who fled from Kiev after Russian air strikes.
“They bomb our houses, kindergartens, schools, and hospitals. They shoot unarmed families with small children, ambulances with wounded people, houses and shopping districts. They kill our civilians, they kill our little children, newborn babies become orphans from the first days of their lives,” Honchurak wrote.
“Entire cities are completely destroyed,” but the situation has revealed the courage of everyday citizens who fight and the kindness of Ukraine’s supporters around the world, Honcharuk wrote.
Pastor Chris Thomas of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Littlestown called on everyone not to “live happily in wartime” with eyes closed but to “live in solidarity” with Ukrainians who are suffering.
“We too are standing on ground that has experienced warfare,” but “we can have hope,” said Thomas, who led silent moments to begin and end the hour-long event.
“May we be humble in defiance” of “the proud” who initiate wars, Thomas prayed.
During an open-microphone session, a speaker urged people to “make art not war” and shouted “frick Putin!” He said he was censoring the word he had in mind for Russian leader Vladimir Putin out of consideration for the many children present.
A woman said it is right to stand in solidarity with those who are living through a “dire time,” and that lasting peace will come when all people stand together “no matter who is next to you.”
The event’s primary organizer, Matt Anselmi, said he felt “blessed” to help put together the rally.
It is difficult to imagine what it would mean for a hostile military force to invade one’s town, he said.
“My heart goes out” to the suffering Ukrainian people, Anselmi said.
“We are gathering in the name of community and peace to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. We’re aiming to provide a safe and healthy space for people to gather and express their voices of concern and worry in a healthy and cathartic manner,” read an invitation to the event on Facebook.
Clad in matching pro-Ukraine shirts were audience members Rick and Kelly McKee of Hanover, who said they ordered the garments online with Saturday’s event in mind.
Gettysburg’s “pivotal place” in American history made it a fitting location for the event, Kelly said.
Rick said he hoped the event’s results would include “a little bit of world solidarity.”
Michele Jewell carried a large artificial sunflower.
“You can’t sit around and not do something” when the Ukrainian people are “being so tough,” the Gettysburg resident said.
Others who took part in the event included local residents Josue Salinas and Jasmine Augilar, who read poems on themes of peace and hope, and local artist George Min Jay Liu, who read comments from the Dalai Lama about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Attendees could obtain T-shirts and make donations to help Ukraine at a table at the event.
Drivers passing through the square during the event often honked their vehicles’ horns.
