Adams County firefighters were on stand-by to provide mutual aid for neighboring Maryland departments engaged in battling a house fire Tuesday morning, according to a release from Frederick County, Md., Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
The Frederick County Emergency Communications Center dispatched a call for a house fire at 9:27 a.m., in the 5600 block of Mountain Laurel Drive in Frederick, Md., according to the fire and rescue services release.
The first firefighters to arrive on the scene found a two-story, single-family home already significantly involved with fire showing from two side, according to the release.
As firefighters worked to establish water lines and “perform a primary search,” the fire continued to spread, prompting a request for additional units, the release read.
It took approximately 45 firefighters an hour to gain control, and an additional hour to perform overhaul and knock down hot spots, according to the release.
The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the blaze in which two adults and one child, all of whom were not home at the time, were displaced, the release reads.
Two cats perished in the fire, but there were no people injured, according to the release.
Stations responding to the fire included Junior, Jefferson, Lewistown, Emmitsburg, Citizens, Braddock Heights, Middletown, Independent, United, Libertytown, Westview, Urbana, Walkersville, Spring Ridge and Ft. Detrick, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.