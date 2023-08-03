York Springs resident Shirley Stremmel still can’t bring herself to eat sweet potatoes after introducing her granddaughter Iris Mae Mummert to her homemade recipe.
“She loved grandma’s homemade sweet potatoes,” Stremmel said, recalling when she fed them to her for the first time.
Most children are not fans of sweet potatoes, but her recipe was such a hit with Iris that she tried to grab the spoon “for more and more,” Stremmel said.
Stremmel has not been able to eat the sweet side dish ever since because “it was something I shared with her.”
Iris was known for her “happy and bubbly” personality and had a love for learning new things, according to Stremmel.
“She was a good little girl,” she said. “I think she felt safe with us.”
On Tuesday, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett announced two current and one former Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS) employees are accused of failing in their duty of care to 15-month-old Iris who died May 31, 2020.
Felisha Lynn Ellis, now 29, formerly of Gardners, was accused of causing the death of her daughter, Iris, after allegedly telling authorities she “shook the baby repeatedly” on May 29, 2020, according to a state police news release.
Ellis pleaded guilty to murder of the third degree in October 2021 and was sentenced to serve 12 to 30 years in state prison, according to a criminal docket.
A statewide grand jury conducted an investigation based on allegations that ACCYS employees “violated the Pennsylvania Crimes Code when they minimized and ignored multiple concerns” expressed by foster parents and various service providers about the victim’s mother and her ability to safely care for her children, Sinnett said.
Steven Murphy, 63, of Dillsburg, Clarissa Kiessling, 44, of Hanover, and Sherri DePasqua, 46, of Dillsburg, were charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children, first-degree felonies, said Sinnett.
When learning of the charges against ACCYS personnel, Stremmel said she was “ecstatic.”
“Someone needed to step up and do something,” added Stremmel.
Stremmel’s son, Cody Mummert, was the father of the victim in the case.
“When we called and asked for help, they refused,” Stremmel alleged of ACCYS.
Stremmel said Mummert had rescued Iris and her older sister twice over a two-week period because Ellis was allegedly on drugs and intoxicated.
“He let them go back with her the first time,” Stremmel said. “The second time we needed to call a caseworker.”
Mummert called Murphy around 11 p.m. on the Monday before Iris was injured to ask for help, even suggesting getting emergency custody to protect his daughters from Ellis, according to Stremmel.
After first allegedly saying he would investigate his concerns, Murphy later said there was “nothing he could do,” according to Stremmel.
Stremmel had created a Facebook page in honor of her granddaughter called “Justice for Iris Mae,” which has over 230 followers. The personal blog was made to raise awareness of what happened to Iris, and “make people aware of how children and youth services can really be,” Stremmel said.
“We were lost on who to turn to,” Stremmel said. “Someone has to be out there and not be afraid. Children and youth services is not always correct. I really feel they don’t help you. They destroy you.”
When asked if the charges are getting “justice” for Iris, Stremmel said, “it’s not going to bring her back.”
The investigating grand jury found the three defendants were allegedly “directly or indirectly involved” with the victim’s case through their ACCYS roles and recommended they face the endangering the welfare of children charges, according to the presentment.
Murphy was an ACCYS caseworker, while Kiessling was a supervisor of Murphy and DePasqua, assistant administrator of ACCYS, according to officials.
Adams County commissioners approved Murphy’s separation from employment effective July 14 at their July 12 meeting. “Pending the outcome of criminal proceedings,” Kiessling and DePasqua “have been placed on administrative leave,” according to a county press release issued Tuesday.
“We ask the public to keep in mind that these staff members are entitled to a presumption of innocence and that a grand jury does not necessarily see exculpatory evidence or hear the other side of the story during its deliberations,” Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said in the release.
On May 21, 2020, ACCYS received a general protective services referral from ChildLine indicating that Ellis was allegedly at a party with the children on May 16, 2020, according to the presentment.
The report indicated Ellis allegedly “became intoxicated” and “belligerent” before vomiting and passing out after “drinking moonshine or a clear alcohol,” the presentment reads.
A caseworker working after-hours responded to Ellis’s residence on May 21, 2020, but did not find any alcohol during the unannounced visit, according to the presentment.
Ellis allegedly denied the allegations from the report and the children seemed safe, so she was not drug-tested at the visit, the presentment reads.
In listing “several action items to be taken in response to the referral,” DePasqua allegedly did not request “an immediate random drug screen of Ellis” or direct Kiessling or Murphy “to report the referral or the May 16, 2020 incident to the court at the review hearing scheduled to occur on May 22, 2020,” according to the presentment.
The three defendants attended the review hearing and allegedly “failed to advise the court” of the ChildLine referral as well as “request the court to order an immediate random drug/alcohol screening for Ellis,” the presentment reads.
“As a result, the children remained in the physical custody of Ellis and Mummert after the hearing, with legal custody retained by ACCYS,” according to the presentment.
Just seven days later, Ellis allegedly “intentionally and maliciously shook and inflicted multiple blunt force trauma injuries” to Iris, according to the presentment.
“To this day, I could not read the full autopsy report,” Stremmel said.
