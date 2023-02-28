When Oxford Township officials began work on a master plan for the recreational park, they discovered the lot line did not allow for a walking pathway around the park’s perimeter. The line was closer to the right field fence of the baseball field than they expected.

They needed an additional 20 feet of land to the east of the right field boundary of the park, according to township Manager Darrin Catts. What began as a request to the adjacent property owner, Glen-Gery Corporation, for “20 more feet,” became a larger conversation involving more acreage abutting the park.

