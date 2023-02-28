When Oxford Township officials began work on a master plan for the recreational park, they discovered the lot line did not allow for a walking pathway around the park’s perimeter. The line was closer to the right field fence of the baseball field than they expected.
They needed an additional 20 feet of land to the east of the right field boundary of the park, according to township Manager Darrin Catts. What began as a request to the adjacent property owner, Glen-Gery Corporation, for “20 more feet,” became a larger conversation involving more acreage abutting the park.
Supervisor Chair Frank Sneeringer and Catts met with Glen-Gery representatives on Feb. 21 at their Reading offices to address the “need for more land to create better space for a walking trail” according to Sneeringer.
The hard part was making contact with the enterprise’s representatives, but “once we got to the meeting, it was all good,” said Catts. The township had for a long time wanted to talk with Glen-Gery about “stormwater management (to) divert off-site water from entering the baseball field,” he said.
The conversation revealed Glen-Gery’s willingness to sell roughly 12 acres to the township, a move that would triple the current six-acre park that now surrounds the township offices on Hanover Street. The “L” shaped parcel wraps around the current park to the northwest and the northeast, adding frontage on Hanover Street.
The price for the potential sale has not yet been determined and will be negotiated after an appraisal. The township would also need to take action to reduce the required 300 foot setback from continuing active mining activity on the Glen-Gery property, said Catts. Glen-Gery is requesting the safety setback be set at 150 feet. The township supervisors appeared open to the idea.
Supervisors asked C.S. Davidson Engineer Nathan Simpson to draw up the parcel with accurate dimensions in preparation for further talks with Glen-Gery. In support of the idea of an expanded recreational park, Supervisor Harry McKean said “this would get us to the ultimate goal” of an improved recreational park.
The new home run fence for the park’s baseball field is complete, with the installation of a bottom rail added this month, said Catts.
Supervisors heard from Kevin Strawsburg about baseball league developments, noting Little League sign-ups are returning to pre-COVID levels. Strawsburg also said the baseball league appreciates the rec park improvements. He added the New Oxford Junior Baseball organization is now doing business under the name of Conewago Valley Baseball. He also assured town officials “all baseball teams playing as the home team on the Oxford Township field will have ‘Oxford Township’ on the uniforms.”
Catts told supervisors he is working with a resident keeping 14 cats on her premises, providing her with time to comply with the township maximum limit of six adult pets. He also reported purchase of additional solar panels to properly run the flashing light at Red Hill Road and Hanover Street.
In other actions, supervisors voted 3-0 to expedite a storm water management plan for New Oxford Municipal Authority (NOMA) at its existing Tracy Avenue site. The additional planned building will provide space for lab work and storage, according to Catts.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
