The Lincoln Cemetery Project Association (LCPA) received a grant from Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds and Preservation Pennsylvania to support restoration efforts.
Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds, an all-volunteer organization preserving African-American cemeteries, and Preservation Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization preserving historical sites, awarded the Lincoln Cemetery Project Association $2,000 in June.
“We are most appreciative of receiving the grant,” said Lincoln Cemetery Project Association President Jean Green.
The grant money was used to restore two cemetery gates that surround grave plots, Green said.
“The gates are in dire need of repair,” she said. “They were rusting, paint was peeling off and lichen was on it. Lichen is moldy growth that attaches to iron, and it eats off the paint on the surface.”
Lincoln Cemetery was among 13 African-American cemeteries awarded grant, according to a release from Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds.
LCPA’s mission is to improve, rejuvenate and memorialize the burial ground of black American war veterans and citizens interred at Lincoln Cemetery, according to their website.
The memories of those buried at Lincoln Cemetery are important to preserve, Green said.
“These cemeteries are very important to restore,” she said. “The one here in Gettysburg is very crucial. It’s the only concrete evidence that there was a black community here, and those ancestors lie in this cemetery.”
Lincoln Cemetery was established in 1867 by the Sons of Good Will, a local group of African-American citizens convening to establish a burial ground for the black community of Gettysburg, according to LCPA’s website. The organization’s founding officers were Lloyd F.A. Watts, Basil Biggs, and Owen Robinson, among others.
“When people come to see the cemetery, those are the people that they are looking for,” Green said. “Basil Biggs was the only black citizen to help rebury the dead after the Civil war. When people come to see Lincoln Cemetery, they primarily come to see his grave because of his story and his burying of the dead.”
Green likes to educate people not just about Biggs, but other black citizens of Gettysburg, she said.
“I like to tell the history of everyone in the cemetery, because we were a community,” Green said. “Not only do I talk about Basil Biggs, but I like to talk about the other residents of Gettysburg, the others people don’t know about. I like to introduce them to the black community.”
There are 30 United States Colored Troops buried in Lincoln Cemetery, Green said.
The preservation of the Lincoln Cemetery is important so the history of the black community of Gettysburg isn’t forgotten, Green said.
“That’s why this grant is important, so we can continue the story of black citizens in Gettysburg,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.