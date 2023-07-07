Lincoln Cemetery tour
Jean Green, left, recently showed a group of people where some of her relatives are buried in Lincoln Cemetery. She gave tours of the cemetery, which is normally closed to the public. She also talked about black history in Gettysburg and hopes to open the cemetery for guided tours every two months. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The Lincoln Cemetery Project Association (LCPA) received a grant from Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds and Preservation Pennsylvania to support restoration efforts.

Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds, an all-volunteer organization preserving African-American cemeteries, and Preservation Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization preserving historical sites, awarded the Lincoln Cemetery Project Association $2,000 in June.

